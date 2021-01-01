Africans set to go to war as Atletico Madrid face Barcelona in Supercopa

Wednesday's game is highly anticipated as top stars from Africa will be playing in the all Spanish giants clash in Almeria

's Asisat Oshoala will lead as they battle her compatriot Rasheedat Ajibade and 's Ajara Nchout in Wednesday's Spanish Women's Supercopa semi-final in Almeria.

Barcelona will be competing in the Super Cup semi-final on the same day their men face in Cordoba, while Atletico's men eye a final spot at the expense of 24 hours later.

The showdown between the two teams will mark the second semi-final meeting on the bounce since Barcelona's 3-2 win in the maiden edition at Salamanca’s Helmantico Stadium last February.

In that semi-final win, Oshoala was at her best as her strike ensured Barcelona outscored Atletico to progress to the 2020 final before scoring a brace against Real Sociedad to claim the title.

Having scored nine goals in 10 league games this term, she will hope to continue in the rich vein of strength for Lluis Cortes' side following her inclusion in the travelling party from Nou Camp.

Atletico, on their part, also included Ajibade and Nchout, who turned 28 on Tuesday, in the squad and will be counting on the African duo to silence the Blaugranas for the first time since 2019.

Ajibade earned a cameo debut in a 1-1 draw at following her signing from Norwegian side Avaldsnes on January 1.

Nchout, on her part, will eye her first outing against Barcelona since her arrival from Norwegian champions Valerenga last week.

Despite having three games in hand, Barcelona are currently on an impressive run of 11 straight wins, being five points clear of fourth-placed Atletico with 28 points in the Spanish top-flight log this season.

The encounter will also see Oshoala and Ajibade face off for the first time at club level as former products of Nigerian side FC Robo Queens.

Besides halting Barcelona's dominance, Atletico will be desperate to avoid a possible slip up in the race for the domestic title this time.