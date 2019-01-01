Africans go head to head as Pitea face Kristianstad in Swedish Cup semi-final
Nigeria's Faith Micheal and her Pitea side have been drawn against her compatriot Rita Chikwelu's Kristianstad in the Swedish Women's Cup semi-finals.
At the draw ceremony held on Monday, Goteborg were rewarded with a last-four clash with Djurgarden, who have Ghana's Portia Boakye and Nigeria's Ogonna Chukwudi on their books.
To book a last-four spot, Damallsvenskan champions Pitea thrashed Hammarby 7-0, while Kristianstad defeated Eskilstuna United 1-0 to reach the semi-final.
On the other hand, two-time winners Goteborg thumped last season's finalist Linkoping 3-0, while Kristianstad edged three-consecutive title holders Rosengard after a 2-2 draw in Malmo.
Winners of the two semi-final games on March 16 will square up in the final of the competition billed to be played on May 1.