Okocha or Kanu: Who was the greater player?

Two veritable legends of the African game are examined side-by-side in order to determine who has a stronger claim to greatness

There is an irony in the fact that, while the conversation around the ability of a player is frequently subjective, the concept itself is easy enough to grasp; greatness, a harder idea to define, is nevertheless easier to identify.

Perhaps it is simply that one is a subset of the other: the good is not necessarily great, but the great is invariably good to begin with. In more exact terms, while ability is just that, greatness encompasses that and more: success (in the form of trophies and individual honours), wider impact on the culture, global recognition and moments of genius that live long in the memory.

Consider the case of two players, in Kanu and Jay-Jay Okocha, who defined the post-1994 era of the national team.

More teams

Purely on ability alone – the sheer breadth of what they were capable of making the ball do as individuals – Okocha stands clear. In fact, there is a case to be made that, in the history of Nigerian football, the former Wanderers man is the most skillful player to grace the colours of the national team.

There are those who swear by Etim Esin, the stocky sprite who blew past opponents and looked set to dominate Nigerian football for a brief moment in the late 80s. However, with his time in the limelight so needlessly short, and a paucity of match footage to go on, his case is far from solid.

In addition to his longevity, Okocha brought together an eclectic mix of qualities – almost total ball mastery, boundless flair, a rasping shot, a long throw, free-kick expertise and long-range passing – in a way only he could.

By comparison, Kanu was much more muted.

A leaner, longer frame lent itself to a considered game, and while there was no shortage of flair on his part, there were certainly fewer step-overs.

What he did bring to the table was a delicacy of touch and an understanding of combinative play that lent itself to some truly memorable assists. Certainly, in contrast to Okocha, his thinking was a lot less linear; Jay-Jay's method was far from orthodox, but his thinking certainly was.

However, while it can be agreed almost universally that the Kahn-tormentor was the more skillful, it is clear he can hardly be considered greater.

For one thing, there is the rather blunt measure: trophies and individual honours.

While there can be a feeling of injustice on Okocha's part at having never been named Africa's best player – in 1998, Nigeria's absence at the meant Mustapha Hadji pipped him, and in 2003 Samuel Eto'o surprisingly beat him to the post – Kanu completely blows him out of the water with his two APOTY wins, won the Uefa in 1995 with , and for good measure was an important part of a very successful team that won two league titles and two FA Cups.

Okocha never as much as won a major trophy at club level.

While his peak arguably occurred in , he was never able to elevate to league glory: the closest being a second-place finish, four points behind champions in 1997/98. He also inspired Bolton to the final of the League Cup (who can forget his two exquisite free-kicks against in the semi-final), but returned jaded from the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations and was unable to carry the Trotters over the line.

If there is any solace to be had for Jay-Jay, it comes in the form of immediate name recognition.

Although even on this front, Kanu would give him a good run for his money, Okocha remains one of the game's most recognizable figures. His repertoire of tricks and japery means his style resonates a lot more in today's culture, which celebrates snack-able video content: a jaw-dropping bit of skill is easier to capture than a subtle bit of movement or clever positioning to create space.

That said, Kanu still had a career that took in, in Ajax, and Arsenal, some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Okocha may have the bigger global appeal, but arguably Nigeria's greatest footballing moment came via the boot of Kanu.

The come-from-behind 4-3 victory over at the Olympics in 1996 captured the imagination of a nation, and elevated Kanu to a tier that few others have ever ascended. For the creativity and improvisation of the moment when he flicked the ball up, swiveled in the same movement and fired the ball past Dida's ineffectual dive, the one called 'Papilo' became a god.

It can be argued that, for all his ability, perhaps the one big game where Okocha was truly decisive for Nigeria in an obvious way was the 2004 Afcon quarter-final against , and even then it fell to Kanu to break the game open by supplying the winner. Most frequently, his effect was decorative.

Neither was a professional pioneer or a leader in the manner of Stephen Keshi, who on a list of Nigeria's greatest would get in at the top.

Neither carried the burden of goals over an extended period like Rashidi Yekini, another who inhabits a place close to the top. However, both are the biggest ambassadors for the country's football around the world; Kanu has as good a case as any beyond those two, and Okocha certainly gets into the top 10.