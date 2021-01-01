African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Inter yet to pay Real Madrid Hakimi's £40m transfer fee

delaying Hakimi's £40m transfer fees

Inter Milan are yet to pay the first instalment of Achraf Hakimi's £40 million transfer fee, according to AS.

The club are said to be struggling with financial challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and they also owe players' wages from last year.

Inter Milan and Real Madrid enjoy a cordial relationship and a new deadline of March 30 has been set to pay the first £10m.

On a personal note, Hakimi has made a great start to life in with a tally of six goals and three assists for Antonio Conte's side, who are second in the league table.

Leipzig demand £15m for Lookman

are demanding £15 million for the permanent release of Ademola Lookman.

According to the Sun, Scott Parker is keen to keep Lookman at Craven Cottage following his impressive performances since he joined on loan in September.

The Anglo-Nigerian has returned two goals and three assists in 14 Premier League matches so far this season.

weighing up Diagne move

West Bromwich Albion have turned their attention to striker Mbaye Diagne after reported talks with striker Ishak Belfodil broke down, reports Daily Mail.

The Baggies are looking at a loan deal for the international to boost their survival chances in the Premier League.

Diagne emerged as a transfer option for Sam Allardyce's side after scoring 11 goals in 18 matches across all competitions this season.

make contact with Benatia

Former and centre-back Medhi Benatia might be on his way back to the Serie A.

Sky Sports claim Parma have made contact with the representatives of the former captain over a potential move this month.

The Yellow and Blues are currently struggling in the relegation zone and they see the 33-year-old as an experienced player who can boost their defensive set-up and help them retain their Serie A status.

Benatia left Italy in 2019 for a new adventure in where he has been plying his trade with Al Duhail.