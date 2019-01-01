African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Crystal Palace target January deals for Nigerian duo

Crystal Palace target Nigerian duo

Crystal Palace are ready to strengthen their squad this month with the signings of Chelsea's VIctor Moses and free agent John Obi Mikel, according to Teamtalk.

The Eagles are one of the several Premier League clubs interested in signing Mikel who has indicated his interest to return to Europe after terminating his contract with Tianjin Teda.

They are also interested in bringing their former academy star, Moses back on loan to Selhurst Park after struggling to earn a place in Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea squad.

Everton tell Gueye to stay

Everton have told Idrissa Gueye that they are not ready to sell him this transfer window, Daily Mail reports.

PSG have indicated interest in the Senegalese midfielder and are ready to table a £30million bid to secure his services as a replacement for Adrien Rabiot.

But the Merseyside outfit do not want to sell Gueye who has been a regular fixture in the Toffees’ set-up since his arrival from Aston Villa in 2016.

However, countryman Oumar Niasse could be shown the exit door as the club plan to offload their fringe players before new additions.

Lille enter race to sign Obiang

Lille have entered the race to sign West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang, according to RMC Sport .

The 26-year-old has been sighted as a replacement for Thiago Mendes who is set to exit the club this month.

The Guinea international is also a target for Fiorentina but Lille have tabled a €10million for Obiang after West Ham rejected the Italian side's first offer.

Besiktas make offer for Choupo-Moting

Besiktas have made a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Eric Choupo-Moting this month, claims Aksam .

The Turkish Super Lig side approached the French champions over a January move for the 29-year-old who has played just nine league matches since his arrival in August and now awaits the club's decision.

Arsenal want Ismaila Sarr

Arsenal have told Rennes striker Ismaila Sarr that they have strong interest in him but are set to wait until the summer to make a move, Le10Sport reports.

The 20-year-old has had an incredible campaign so far and contributed nine goals and six assists in all competitions this campaign.

The Gunners will continue monitoring the Senegalese youngster until the end of the season with Inter Milan and Roma also interested in his services.

Barca plan shock move for Ighalo

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona who are looking to bolster their attacking options, according to Sport .

The Camp Nou giants are looking for a replacement for Luis Suarez following the departure of Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla and imminent exit of Denis Suarez.

Meanwhile, Ighalo is in search of top-flight football following Changchun Yatai's relegation from the Chinese Super League last year.

Southampton, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have been linked with the 29-year-old.

Antalyaspor make enquiry for Obi

Turkish Super Lig club Antalyaspor have asked Chievo about the availability of midfielder Joel Obi, Sky Sport Italia reports via Aspor .

Obi only moved to Chievo from Torino in the summer but has seen playing time limited by series of injuries.

The Scorpions are reportedly interested in taking the 27-year-old, scorer of a goal in 11 Serie A outings this term, on loan until the season.

Obiang close to Fiorentina switch

West Ham United are close to agreeing a £10million bid for Pedro Obiang to move to Fiorentina, SkySports report.

The deal would see the Equatorial Guinea international return to the Italian top-flight on a four-and-a-half contract with the Violets, four years after he left Sampdoria for England.

Obiang was an 82nd-minute substitute in the Hammers' 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Juve propose Benatia-Ramsey swap deal

Juventus are trying to convince Arsenal to allow Aaron Ramsey leave for Turin this month while Medhi Benatia links up with the Emirates Stadium outfit, per Tutto Juve .

Benatia has been linked with Unai Emery's side this transfer window and the Gunners are said to have asked the Serie A leaders about the availability of the defender.

Benatia has not played for Juventus since November [vs. AC Milan] and his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2020.

Man Utd ready to make Koulibaly move

Manchester United are ready to swoop for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this month, Mirror claims.

The defender has been subjected to unpleasant racist scenarios in Italy and was recently abused in Napoli's 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on December 26.

Koulibaly is believed to be unsettled following the incident and the Red Devils are prepared to give him a way out with a move to Old Trafford.

According to Fox Sports , Real Madrid are also ready to rival Manchester United's interest in Kalidou Koulibaly by offering £90m for the Senegalese defender.