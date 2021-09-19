African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bailly among seven players Manchester United want to sell

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Bailly among seven players Manchester United want to sell

Eric Bailly is among the seven players Manchester United are planning to sell in the January transfer window, according to the Sun.

A few months ago, the Ivory Coast defender extended his contract at Old Trafford until June 2024 but he appears to have fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bailly is yet to play for the Red Devils this season and he has made their matchday squad thrice.

The other six players are Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones

Liverpool open talks for Keita’s extension

Liverpool have opened discussion with Naby Keita over the renewal of his contract at the club, according to Calciomercato.

Keita moved to Anfield from RB Leipzig in 2018 and his current deal at the club is expected to expire in June 2023.

On Sunday, the Guinea captain scored his first Premier League goal since July 2020 in Liverpool's 3-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace.

Colley on AC Milan’s radar

AC Milan are considering a move for Sampdoria defender Omar Colley to reinforce their backline next summer.

Calciomercato reports that the Rossoneri want the Gambia centre-back to replace Alessio Romagnoli who is in the final year of his contract and he is far from renewing his deal.

Colley has proved his physicality since he moved to Italy in 2018, with over 80 appearances in the Serie A.

Esperance join chase for ex-PSG star Ben Arfa

Tunisian giants Esperance have joined a host of clubs from Italy, Spain and Turkey in the race to sign former PSG and Newcastle United star Hatem Ben Arfa.

Foot Mercato claims the four-time Caf Champions League winners are interested in signing the former France international on a two-year deal and he is in the process of considering his next step.

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent after he spent last season in the French Ligue 1 with Bordeaux.

Bordeaux in advanced talks for Niang

Bordeaux are in advanced talks to sign Rennes striker Mbaye Niang, according to L'Equipe.

The Girondins are currently winless in Ligue 1 this season after five matches and they see Niang as an option to boost their attacking force.

Ligue 1 rules allow for clubs to make one additional transfer outside of the usual summer and winter windows, although the signing must be playing in France.

Article continues below

PSG eye AC Milan's Kessie as Pogba alternative

Paris Saint-Germain have started working on a deal for Franck Kessie after he turned down a new offer to extend his stay at AC Milan, via ESPN.

The Ligue 1 giants are said to have spoken to Milan technical director Paolo Maldini and they are ready to give the Ivorian midfielder €9 million per annum - €2.2m more than the Rossoneri's latest offer.

Kessie is in the final year of his contract at San Siro Stadium and he is reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur as well.