African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Arsenal turn to Pepe after rejected Under bid

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Chelsea & Tottenham battle for Kessie

Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with big-money moves to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

TMW reports that the London clubs are keen to sign the player who could leave the San Siro Stadium in the summer if AC Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League.

But the Premier League clubs will need to pay his €40 million release clause as the Serie A club need to balance their books.

Kessie is also a target for a host of Chinese Super League clubs.

Arsenal turn to Pepe after failed Under bid

Arsenal have turned their attention to Lille star Nicolas Pepe after failing in their attempt to sign Cengiz Under from Roma, TMW reports.

Arsenal are apparently willing to offer €50 million for the Ivory Coast international who has provided 12 goals and five assists in 19 Ligue 1 games this campaign.

Bailly wanted by Sevilla

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has emerged as a top transfer target for Sevilla, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish side's boss Pablo Machin is keen to bolster his defensive options and has earmarked the Ivorian.

However, according to the Telegraph with Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo out due to injuries, the Red Devils might reject any bid Bailly this January.

Emery wants N’Koulou at Arsenal

Unai Emery is hoping to shore up his defence by bringing Torino centre-back Nicolas N’Koulou to Arsenal.

Calciomercato claims that the Cameroonian defender stands as the primary for the Gunners who have conceded 31 goals in the Premier League as they aim for a top-four finish.

N'koulou who joined the Turin outfit last summer has played in each of the Bulls' games this season.

QPR target Taarabt return

Championship side QPR are looking to bring Adel Taarabt back to the club this month, according to the Sun.

The Moroccan has fallen out of favour at Benfica and is currently training with the club's reserves after struggling to establish himself in Portugal.

Taarabt could return to Loftus Park this month with Rui Vitoria willing to let him leave.

Napoli open Trezeguet talks

Napoli have opened talks with Kasimpasa about a deal to sign winger Mahmoud Trezeguet, according to Takvim via KingFut .

Trezeguet is having a fine season in the Turkish top-flight, having contributed five goals and five assists in 17 games for the Apaches who are fourth in the league standings.

His impressive form has attracted a number of clubs, including Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart, Al Rayyan of Qatar, and Lazio.

West Ham & Newcastle want Diagne

West Ham United and Newcastle United have joined the race to sign red-hot Kasimpasa striker Mbaye Diagne, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Senegalese forward leads the Turkish Super Lig goalscoring chart with scored 20 goals in 17 games.

His form has also attracted interests from Wolverhampton Wanderers Fulham and clubs in France, China and Spain.

Benatia pushing for Juve exit

Medhi Benatia is hoping to secure a move away from Juventus in this month's transfer window, Calciomercato reports.

The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour in the Allianz Stadium and has been restricted to just five Serie A appearances so far this campaign.

Benatia has revealed that he wants more regular playing time but the Bianconeri are not ready to release him with clubs from Ligue 1, Premier League and Bundesliga lining up for his services.

Zamalek to sign Boutaib

Egyptian Premier League outfit Zamalek are set to complete the transfer of Khalid Boutaib from Yeni Malatyaspor, according to CNN Turk.

The Morocco international is expected to leave the Turkish Super Lig in a deal worth $1.5million and sign a three-and-half-year deal with Zamalek.

Boutaib joined Malatyaspor in 2017 has scored four times in the Turkish top-flight this season.

Southampton battling Fenerbahce for Ighalo

Southampton are facing off against a Turkish club in the race to sign Odion Ighalo, according to Fanatik via Sport Witness.

Fenerbahce are eager to sign the Changchun Yatai striker who is said to be on the verge of terminating his contract with the Chinese club following their relegation from the Super League.

Ighalo scored 36 goals in 55 appearances during his two seasons with the Changchun outfit and several Bundesliga clubs are monitoring his situation.