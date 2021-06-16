African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Anderlecht reject Arsenal's £13.5m bid for Sambi Lokonga

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Anderlecht reject Arsenal's bid for Sambi Lokonga

Anderlecht have rejected a bid of about £13.5 million for Congolese descent Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Daily Mail.

The Belgian club are said to be demanding an offer close to £18m for the 21-year-old who scored three goals in 33 First Division A games last season.

Despite the turn down, Arsenal are still in negotiations for Sambi Lokonga who they believe with provide competition for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Odubajo on QPR's radar

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Moses Odubajo has emerged as a transfer target for Queens Park Rangers.

Talk Sport reports that Mark Warburton is interested in reuniting with the Anglo-Nigerian he worked with at Brentford some years ago.

Odubajo was released by Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation from the Championship and he is currently a free agent.

Porto, Besiktas chase Niang

Porto, Besiktas and Krasnodar are among the clubs hoping to sign Rennes’ Senegalese striker Mbaye Niang, according L’Equipe.

Bruno Genesio does not consider the former Watford and AC Milan forward in his plans, and the Ligue 1 club are working to terminate his contract which is set to expire in June 2023.

Due to lack of his playing time at Rennes, Niang was sent out on loan to Saudi Arabia earlier this year where he played five games for Al Ahli.

Daka ‘very keen’ to join Liverpool

Red Bull Salzburg forward Patson Daka has revealed his desire to join Premier League side Liverpool this summer according to Football Insider.

The Zambia international has been delivering blistering performances consistently for the Red Bulls since he's been at the club in 2017.

He has scored more than 50 league goals for the club and last season, he again shone for the club, winning the Austria Bundesliga Player of the Season for his contribution.

The forward is now looking to move to a top European club and has already turned down a chance to join West Ham and Monaco.

Soumare close to joining Leicester City

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare is close to joining Leicester City and a deal could be reached this week, according to Daily Mail.

The Senegalese featured prominently for Lille last season, playing 32 league games as they won the Ligue 1 title.

The midfielder, who has one year on his current contract with the French champions, will cost the Foxes £23million.

Leeds United interested in Lyon’s Cornet

Newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United are interested in signing Maxwel Cornet from Lyon, according to the Sun.

The Ivory Coast international was one of the shining stars for the Kids in the 2020-21 season as they finished fourth.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is looking to bolster his side ahead of their campaign in the English top-flight and has turned his attention to the 24-year-old.

Adarabioyo linked with Newcastle United and Southampton

Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with a move to Premier League sides Newcastle United and Southampton, according to reports.

The defender was a regular for the Cottagers in the 2020-21 season, playing 34 games across all competitions.

Notwithstanding his effort, Fulham failed in their quest to remain in the Premier League after finishing 18th at the end of the campaign.

The Anglo-Nigerian could now continue in the English top-flight if a concrete deal materializes from either the Magpies or the Saints.

Besiktas plotting Awaziem return to Super Lig

Turkish champions Besiktas are looking to bring Nigeria defeder Chidozie Awzaziem back to the Super Lig.

According to Ortacizgi, the Black Eagles are ready to pay €600,000 for an initial loan deal for the Super Eagles star before paying €4.4 million for a permanent contract.

Awaziem has spent the last four seasons on loan away from Porto and he recently spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Boavista where he played 27 league games.

Arsenal to push for Bissouma signing

Arsenal are keen on signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer to bolster their midfield options, reports 90 Min.

The Gunners are reportedly leading the race to sign the Mali international as they face competition from Premier League rivals including Liverpool and Leicester City, who have contacted Brighton about his availability.

Bissouma caught the attention of clubs in the English top-flight this year after playing all but two of the Seagulls’ Premier League matches.

Chelsea & PSG include swap deals in Hakimi bids

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have tried to include some players in their bids to lure Achraf Hakimi away from Inter Milan.

According to Tuttomercatoweb , the Blues included Emerson Palmieri in the deal while their counterparts in Paris, added Leandro Paredes to their offer.

The Nerazzurri, however, are only interested in receiving the full €80 million price tag for the Morocco wing-back.

Adarabioyo’s release clause revealed amid Arsenal, Newcastle links

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is available for £10 million and can leave the relegated Premier League club if the release clause is triggered, reports the Daily Mail .

The Anglo-Nigerian joined the Cottagers last summer but he is said to be attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Newcastle United after his solid performances in the 2020-21 season.

The report added that the £10m clause will expire a month before the new EFL Championship season, which will begin on August 7.

Tisserand linked with Germany return

Fenerbahce defender Marcel Tisserand could leave the Turkish Super Lig this summer after just a season.

Fotomac claims the former Wolfsburg star is wanted again in the Bundesliga by Stuttgart, Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Following his unimpressive return of one goal and an assist in 25 Super Lig games, Fenerbahce are said to be ready to consider releasing the DR Congo international either on loan or a permanent deal.