African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: AC Milan, Lille plan deal for Victor Osimhen

Milan, plan deal for Osimhen

After indicating an interest in January, have stepped plans for the signing of international Victor Osimhen.

Tuttomercatoweb claims that Gennaro Gattuso's side would make a move for Osimhen in the off-season and then loan him to side Lille for the 2019-20 season.

Osimhen is currently on a season-long loan at Charleroi from and he has scored 12 goals in the Belgian First Division A so far this term.

Man Utd eye Partey move

are considering a move for midfielder Thomas Partey as a replacement for Ander Herrera, per Mercato365.

are also said to be interested in Partey, who is still tied to the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023.

The Black Stars midfielder has been a regular fixture in Diego Simeone's side this season, making 38 appearances across all competitions with five assists and three goals to his credit.

told to lower Zaha's price

Several Premier League clubs have informed Crystal Palace to reduce their £75m asking price for Wilfried Zaha, according to Daily Star.

, Manchester United and Hotspur are reported to be interested in Ivorian forward but they consider him overpriced.

Zaha recently penned a new five-year deal at Selhurst Park and the club are yet to receive enquiries about the availability of the talisman from rivals.

Guardiola rules out Mahrez exit

Following reports of the 27-year-old's frustration at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has come out to disclose that Riyad Mahrez will remain at the Etihad Stadium.

The Daily Mail claimed that the star is unhappy with his limited playing time and could leave the Manchester club after spending just a season there.

Guardiola rubbished the report and stated that Mahrez is happy at the club despite making 13 starts in the Premier League.

