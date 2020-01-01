African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Southampton to complete move for Salisu

Saints to complete £10.9m move for 's Salisu

are set to complete the permanent signing of centre-back Mohammed Salisu on a four-year deal, Sky Sports has reported.

The Premier League outfit triggered the £10.9 million release clause in the Ghanaian's contract after his fine debut campaign in .

Salisu played 31 league games for Valladolid who finished the 2019-20 league season in 13th spot.

Zungu’s move to stalling over personal terms

Bongani Zungu's move to is in doubt as Rangers and the international are yet to reach an agreement on personal terms, according to the Scotsman.

The Premiership outfit has agreed a deal worth €4 million with following their relegation to Ligue 2 with the length of the contract believed to be a four-year deal, but personal terms are yet to be finalised.

Clubs in and are said to be monitoring the situation, and they are ready to move for the 27-year-old if the deal falls through.

Bolasie to continue training with U23s

Yannick Bolasie is expected to continue training with 's U23s until a new club can be found for him.

According to Liverpool Echo, the DR Congolese winger does not feature in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and might not be included in the Toffees’ pre-season training which starts next week.

Bolasie returned to training at Finch Farm this week after his loan spell at Lisbon was cut short during the coronavirus crisis.

The Merseyside club is yet to receive concrete offers for the former star who is in the final year of his £70,000-a-week contract.

Ghezzal to join on a permanent deal

flop Rachid Ghezzal could join Fiorentina permanently this summer after impressing during his loan spell with the outfit.

Daily Mail claims Fiorentina are interested in negotiating a £9million buyout clause in the midfielder's contract after he played 21 games in the just-concluded league season.

Ghezzal joined Leicester City from for £13 million in 2018 but he has struggled to secure a first-team spot since Brendan Rodgers succeeded Claude Puel at the helm in February 2019.