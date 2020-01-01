African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal make decision on Elneny future

Spurs want to extend Aurier’s stay

Hotspur are looking to offer Serge Aurier a new contract to keep him at the club for an extended period, according to Le10Sport.

The Ivorian defender’s current deal is expected to expire in June 2022, but he is considered to be a key player under Jose Mourinho.

Aurier has been a regular fixture in Mourinho's team since the Portuguese took over at the helm in November, starting more games across all competitions.

make decision on Elneny future

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not see Mohamed Elneny who is on loan at in his plans for next season, according to Tavkim.

Elneny moved to temporarily last summer and the Super Lig outfit is interested in extending the deal for the 2020-21 season.

The Egyptian midfielder has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Black Eagles this term, including 19 games in the Turkish top-flight.

Man Utd yet to open talks on Ighalo's loan extension

are waiting to see when the Premier League season will restart before opening talks with Shanghai Shenhua over Odion Ighalo’s loan extension, according to Daily Mail.

The Nigerian forward joined the Red Devils on a short-term deal in January which will expire on May 31.

With four goals in eight outings so far, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be interested in keeping Ighalo for a longer time.

Adarabioyo to remain at Blackburn until end of season

loanee Tosin Adarabioyo is expected to stay at Championship club until the conclusion of the season.

Professional football in is currently at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic but some players will be out of contract in the coming weeks, including Adarabioyo who is on a season-long loan from the Etihad Stadium.

Despite the uncertainty around the restart of the league season, Lancashire Telegraph has reported the Anglo-Nigerian, who is one of the key players at Ewood Park, will remain there until the end of the campaign.

Adarabioyo has played 27 league games for Rovers, and he has two goals to his credit.