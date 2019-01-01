Afcon U17: Tanzania fail to qualify for World Cup after Uganda defeat

Tanzania have failed to qualify for the 2019 Fifa U-17 World Cup this year after losing 3-0 to Uganda

Following their second successive defeat, a 3-0 loss to at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, the Serengeti Boys have failed to reach these years event in .

After losing to 5-4 to in a thrilling encounter in their first match on Sunday, Oscar Mirambo's men needed to beat Uganda to remain in the running for a place in the semi-finals, which also secure qualification for the U-17 World Cup.

Andrew Kawooya opened the scoring for the Cubs after teaming up with Najib Yiga with a delivery that bounced through the unorganized defence into the far corner of the net in the 16th minute.

Ivan Asaba doubled Uganda's tally in the 28th minute and Yiga sealed the result with a header 14 minutes from time.

The result sees Mirambo's side fail to qualify for the global event as they remain winless and laying bottom of Group A with 0-points from two matches.

With the win, Uganda now occupies the second spot in group A, three points behind leaders Nigeria who overcame Angola 1-0 in the other game played on Wednesday.

Golden Eaglets' win saw them qualify for the for World Cup, with a game to spare, for the record 12th time.