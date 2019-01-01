Afcon: Tunisia coach adds nine local players to provisional squad

The French coach has selected top players from the domestic league as he targets a crack squad for the tournament in Egypt

coach Alain Giresse has added nine players from the domestic league to his provisional squad for the in .

The French coach had previously named 21 foreign-based players in his squad, but with the conclusion of the domestic season in Tunisia, nine players from the Tunisia now have a chance to fight for places in the final 23-man squad for the tournament in Egpyt.

The nine players just added to the Tunisia provisional Afcon squad are Firas Chaouat, Nassim Hnid and Aymen Dahmen of Club Sportif Sfaxien as well as Wajdi Kechrida of .

Five Esperance players - Moez Ben Cherifia, Ghailene Chaalali, Aymen Ben Mohamed, Taha Yassine Khenissi and Anice Badri - have also been invited.

The Carthage Eagles won their first pre-Afcon friendly against Iraq 2-0 on Friday.

The team will be up against on June 11 before going on to confront Burundi on June 17 before they finally head to Egpyt to challenge for the continent's top prize in football.

Coach Giresse's men will kick off their Afcon tournament against Angola in Suez on June 24, before facing the Eagles of Mali and then Mauritania in their final group game.