Afcon qualifiers: Ghana draft Wakaso and Boateng for South Africa, Sao Tome and Principe

The two men will link up with 24 home-based players to prepare for the upcoming double-header

China-based duo Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng have been handed call-ups as Ghana reassemble on Thursday to continue preparations for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Currently on holiday back in Ghana as they await the start of the 2021 Chinese Super League in April, Jiangsu Suning midfielder and Dalian Professional striker Emmanuel Boateng will join 24-home-based players for national training in Accra. The latest list of invitees was announced via the GFA official website on Wednesday.

Last week, the Black Stars opened camping for the double-header after a home-based squad of 32 players was selected.

The home-based contingent has now been whittled down to 24, with Hearts of Oak centre-back Mohammed Alhassan, Ebusua Dwarfs duo Benjamin Acquah, George Asamoah and Techiman Eleven Wonders winger Ibrahim Salifu dropped.

All three players from the second-tier league who were called up for last week's camp have been dropped.

Ghana's squad is expected to be beefed up with more foreign-based players ahead of the two games, although there remains huge uncertainty about the release by clubs owing to possible travel restrictions in relation to the coronavirus.

Currently top of Group C, Ghana are set to take on South Africa away on March 24 before taking on Sao Tome and Principe in the last game of the qualifiers. A win in either game will book the Black Stars a place at the continental showpiece to be hosted by Cameroon next year.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalorah (Asante Kotoko), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)

Defenders: Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Yusif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Joseph Agyei (Legon Cities)

Midfielders: Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Michel Otou (Great Olympics), Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC)

Forwards: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Pro), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)