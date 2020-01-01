Afcon 2022 qualifiers: Red Bull Salzburg’s Ashimeru and Reading’s Yiadom headline seven late Ghana call-ups

The Austria-based midfielder and England-based right-back have been summoned alongside five others

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru and Reading right-back Andy Yiadom are among seven players added to ’s squad for their upcoming 2022 qualifying double-header against Sudan.

The -based duo of Afriyie Acquah and Joseph Attamah Larweh have also been summoned for a return to the Black Stars while -based playmaker Clifford Aboagye has been handed his first ever call-up to national duty.

ace Christopher Nettey and right-back Kwadwo Amoako have also been drafted into the Black Stars squad as coach CK Akonnor takes a proactive move over the possible withdrawal of some players in the original 23-man squad unveiled last month.

Ghana host Sudan in a Group C matchweek three fixture in Cape Coast on November 12, five days before the reverse fixture away.

“Due to medical reasons, Coach of the Black Stars C. K Akonnor has made seven additions to his squad ahead of Ghana’s double header against Sudan,” the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced on its official website on Monday.

“The players include Andrew Kyere Yiadom (Reading FC), Majeed Ashimeru (Red Bull Salzburg), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Kayserispor), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor) and Clifford Aboagye (Tijuana FC).

“The rest are Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC) and Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko SC).

“The Black Stars will begin camping in Accra on Monday, November 09, ahead of the game on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

“Ghana face Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum three days later for the reverse tie.”

midfielder Thomas Partey has been ruled out of Ghana’s upcoming fixtures after sustaining a thigh injury while in Premier League action for the Gunners against on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who was substituted at half-time, is expected to undergo a scan on Monday to determine the degree of injury and possible layoff period if necessary.

right-back Harrison Afful, who has been called up for the first time since 2018, has reportedly been denied release by the Major Soccer League (MSL) club, a similar situation as that of midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, who is also reportedly being denied the chance to join the national team as his club will be engaged in a crucial Chinese tie on the same day Ghana host Sudan.

Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Mohammed Baba has reportedly withdrawn from Akonnor’s squad due to injury while U21 attacker Jamie Leweling has reportedly turned down his first ever call-up to the Black Stars.