Afcon 2021: South African referee Gomes gets final duty

South Africa referee Victor Gomes has been appointed as the man in charge of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Gomes will lead the referee duty for the clash against Senegal and Egypt at the Olembe Stadium.

He was the official who handled Nigeria's 3-1 win over Sudan in the group stage followed by Ivory Coast's 3-1 win against Algeria and the quarter-final encounter between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea.

In this tournament, Gomes has handed out 11 yellow cards and he was awarded two penalties so far.

He will assisted by his compatriot Zakhele Siwela as first assistant referee and Lesotho's Souru Phatsoane as second assistant referee.

Morocco's Adil Zourak will be in charge of the Video Assistant Referee while DR Congo's Jean-Jacques Ndala will play the fourth official role.

Senegal are eyeing their first Afcon title after qualifying for their second successive final on Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso.

Egypt, on the hand, are looking to extend their dominance as the most successful country in Afcon history with an eighth title in Cameroon.