Afcon 2021 qualifiers Monday wrap: Comoros pile on Egypt misery as Algeria, Ghana win

The Pharaohs continued with their poor run while the African champions won on the road

's 2021 (Afcon) qualifying campaign received another setback following a 0-0 Group G draw with Comoros in Moroni on Monday.

Having been held 1-1 by at home last Thursday, it was another disappointing outing for new coach Hossam El Badry.

This time around, the seven-time African champions' poor run hit a new low after being frustrated by the lowly-ranked Indian Ocean Islanders who are now two points clear at the top of Group G.

Ranked 49 in the world, Egypt are third in this pool after being held by a Comoros side placed 142 globally.

It was another heroic act by Comoros who held and to draws in 2019 Afcon qualifying matches last year although they have never appeared at the tournament.

Although without star Mohamed Salah, Egypt had experienced players like 's Mahmoud Trezeguet, Ahmed Hegazy, Aymen Ashraf and goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy in their starting line-up.

Perhaps Monday's result was not surprising after Comoros beat basement side Togo 1-0 away in their group opener last Thursday.

It was a day of draws in this group as second-placed Kenya and Togo ended their confrontation 1-1 in Nairobi.

Johanna Omolo scored for Kenya before his strike was cancelled by Hakim Ouro-Sama in the second half.

In Group H, reigning African champions followed up last week's 5-0 hammering of Zambia with a 1-0 win over Botswana away in Gaborone.

Youcef Belaili's strike early into the match was the decider, having also been on the scoresheet against Zambia four days earlier as Algeria grabbed another set of maximum points.

The result saw Algeria open a five-point lead in this group although the gap could be reduced when Zambia clash with Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Botswana ended the match with nine men after Gape Gaogangwe was red-carded six minutes to full time.

Elsewhere, made it two wins in as many matches when they edged Sao Tome e Principe away to go three points clear at the top of Group C.

Jordan Ayew scored from the penalty spot into the second half for the all-important goal of the match that separated the two sides.

It was a second straight defeat for Sao Tome e Principe who are at the bottom of the group with no point.

In Group D, Gambia maintained their unbeaten start with a 2-2 draw against DR Congo at Independence Stadium in Bakau, to settle at the top where they are joint leaders with Gabon.

Futty Danso and Pa Modou Jagne were on target for Gambia while Cedric Bakambu and forward Jackson Muleka scored for DR Congo who are now third in this group.

Meanwhile, Mozambique took control of Group F following a 2-2 draw away in Cape Verde.

An injury-time equaliser by Witi earned Mozambique a point after Dutch-born Garry Rodrigues and Ryan Mendes had scored for Cape Verde while defender Edson Mexer was also on target for Mozambique.

Cape Verde are now third in this group, just behind second-placed Cameroon.