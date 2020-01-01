Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Ghana coach names first squad as major casualties emerge

A roster of 23 players has been unveiled for back-to-back games against Sudan later this month

New coach CK Akonnor has left Kwadwo Asamoah and Asamoah Gyan out of his first squad since assuming duty, as a 2021 qualifying double-header against Sudan beckons.

Other regulars such as Real Mallorca duo Lumor Agbenyenu and Baba Rahman (injured), duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah, as well as Abdul Majeed Waris, John Boye and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, have also been snubbed.

's Daniel Amartey is also missing as he continues recovery from a long-term injury, a similar situation to that of 's Jeffrey Schlupp.

youngster Mohammed Salisu, whose fine performances in this season has reportedly attracted interest from , and , has been overlooked after being unable to report for his maiden call-up for games against and Sao Tome and Principe in November last year.

English-born and new winger Tariq Fosu, Israel-based Eugene Ansah and the home-based trio of Richard Atta, Kwadwo Amoako and Habib Mohamed have been invited for the first time.

There are also returns for striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and 32-year-old striker Yahaya Mohammed.

Ghana, leaders in Group C after matchday two, host Sudan in Cape Coast on Mach 27 before travelling for the return encounter two days later.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori ( , South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, ) Richard Atta ( )

Full-backs: Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, ), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, )

Centre-backs: Nicholas Opoku ( , ), Joseph Aidoo ( , ), Kassim Nuhu ( , ), Habib Mohammed ( )

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, ), Alfred Duncan ( , ), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, )

Wingers: Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariq Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, ), Andre Ayew ( , England)

Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, ), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars)