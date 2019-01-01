Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Expectations are high for Ghana against Sao Tome - Gideon Mensah

The defender looks ahead to Monday's away fixture in the race to Cameroon 2021

left-back Gideon Mensah is looking forward to a second straight victory with the Black Stars, this time in Monday's 2021 qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

The Red Bull Salzburg man, currently on loan at Belgian top-flight side Zulte Waregem, made his international debut as the West Africans beat 2-0 in their first match of the qualifying series on Thursday.

He was one of two debutants in Ghana's starting XI against Bafana Bafana in Cape Coast.

"We’re fully ready for the Sao Tome and Principe game and hoping to record our second victory in the qualifiers,” 21-year-old Mensah, who was linked to during the summer transfer window, told Sportsworldghana.

"I am looking forward to starting on Monday and also doing my best to help the team win and nothing else.

"I know expectations are very high by Ghanaians going into the game but they should expect nothing but a good [performance] from myself and the entire team."

Ghana, who are on a mission to make up for a disappointing showing at Afcon in in July, have set their sights on back-to-back wins in the November qualifiers to stay on course for a 23rd appearance at the continental showpiece.

Mensah is also a member of Ghana's current U23 side.

