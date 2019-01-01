Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Attamah joins Ghana squad as Lumor pulls out of South Africa clash
Turkey-based defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has linked up with Ghana's squad for Thursday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa as a replacement for the injured Lumor Agbenyenu.
The Rizespor full-back, who was one of the Afcon 2019 casualties when coach James Kwesi Appiah announced his 23-man squad for the November internationals, joined the camp on Wednesday, going on to take part in the Black Stars' final training session in the evening.
Goal understands his call-up is as a result of the withdrawal of Real Mallorca left-back Lumor, who sustained an injury during training on Tuesday.
Attamah is the latest addition to Appiah's original roster following similar late call-ups to Red Bull Salzburg left-back Gideon Mensah and Hearts of Oak right-back Mohammed Fatawu.
Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu and US-based Harrison Afful have all pulled out from the Ghana squad after being listed on the 23-man roster.
There has also been no official confirmation of the status of German-born winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei who has still not linked up with the squad on his first-ever invitation due to delays in securing a Ghanaian passport.
Ghana host South Africa in a Group C opener in Cape Coast on Thursday and play away to Sao Tome and Principe on Monday to complete their November round of internationals.