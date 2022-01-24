Afcon 2021: Nigeria President Buhari fires up Super Eagles ahead of crunch Tunisia clash

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Super Eagles to keep on winning ahead of their Round of 16 fixture against Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

President Buhari had an online meeting with the 27 players and the coaching crew ahead of Sunday’s game, and it had the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare and the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick in attendance as well.

He started his address to the team by applauding them for their winning streak in Cameroon which made them top Group D table and make them the only side in the last 16 to win each of their group stage matches.

President Buhari further revealed the country’s expectation from Austin Eguavoen’s team is to bring the Afcon title back home.

“You’ve been doing Nigeria proud. You’ve been winning. Please keep on winning,” he said.

“The Federal Government is supporting you, and I say thank you to all the technical crew and the players. Please keep doing the country proud.

“The Government will continue to support you within available resources at our disposal.”

Eguavoen, in his reaction, described Sunday’s meeting with President Buhari as motivation for the team before they face the Carthage Eagles in Garoua.

“We are so excited that His Excellency, President Buhari, has come to speak with us this morning,” the interim coach said.

Article continues below

“On behalf of the players and the technical crew, I want to say thank you very much sir.

“The group stage has passed, and your speaking to us is a morale booster. Thank you for your support, Mr President, we also thank the Hon. Minister, and the NFF President.

“We are so privileged, and want to promise that you should just relax, we’ll come out victorious. We won’t let the nation down.”