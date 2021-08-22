Afcon 2021: Ghana urged to take Asamoah Gyan to Cameroon

The West Africans have been encouraged to use the veteran’s experience in their search for a fifth continental title

Sports Writers Association of Ghana president Kwabena Yeboah believes Asamoah Gyan would be a wise addition to Ghana’s contingent for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Out of the Black Stars set-up since playing at the last Afcon in Egypt in 2019, 35-year-old Gyan, last week, expressed his desire for a return to international duty at the January 9 – February 6 continental fiesta.

The striker is Ghana’s all-time top scorer and most-capped player, with 51 goals in 109 appearances.

“I would want to urge to FA to make Asamoah Gyan a part of Ghana’s team for the Cup of Nations,” Yeboah told Joy Sports.

“If not to play, he has a wealth of experience and has a lot of inspiration to give to the players. His presence alone can serve as great inspiration for the players, so I want the FA to make him a part of team Ghana.

“His expression of desire to play again for Ghana shows his level of passion and commitment to the national cause. I guess it’s the reason he gets maligned, castigated and lampooned for the least he does.

“He is Ghana’s all-time top scorer and highest scoring African at the Fifa World Cup [and] that is no easy achievement. As to whether he is ready to don the national jersey again is another conversation all together.”

Gyan, who made his international debut in 2003 and is currently back home playing in the Ghana Premier League, has already featured in seven Afcon finals for the Black Stars, scoring in each.

Presently, he is the West Africans’ second all-time top scorer in the competition, sitting just behind Andre Ayew who has nine strikes to his name.

“We do know that at the last Nation’s Cup in Egypt, then coach of the side Kwesi Appiah brought him on as a substitute in one or two games and we saw what impact he made,” Yeboah added.

“And whether he makes it to Cameroon or not, he should know that the people reserve a place of pride for what he has done for the nation. But as it is always said a prophet is not honoured in his own home.”

Ghana have been drawn against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in the group stage at Afcon.