Afcon 2021: Burkina Faso captain Koffi makes a promise ahead of Senegal showdown

Goalkeeper Herve Koffi has set his sights on leading Burkina Faso to glory at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and is looking ahead to the tough showdown against Senegal on Wednesday.

The Stallions – who were runners-up in the 2013 edition of the competition – are aiming to emerge as champions for the first time.

The Charleroi star discusses the challenge expected against Aliou Cisse’s men.

“The most important thing for us is to go as far as possible in the competition,” Koffi told the media during the pre-match conference.

“I'm satisfied with my teammates, and I can promise you that we're going to do our best to get the title.

“We are expecting a great match this Wednesday against Senegal with positive pressure.

"When playing a competition like this, the most important thing is to go as far as possible. No one was waiting for us at this level. So I'm happy with my teammates and we will give everything to win tomorrow's game and win the Cup."

Against Tunisia, several Burkina Faso players were cautioned for offences. Knowing that a repeat of that could affect them in the final should they qualify, he claimed his team will try to 'manage' the game.

"Everything is prepared the day before the match," he added.

"We must avoid talking especially to the referee on the field and avoid unnecessary fouls so as not to be penalized.

"The absence of Dango who had a red card in the last game will handicap us and will play a little on us. But we have a group and a family and we will know how to manage the game."

This will be the third Africa Cup of Nations encounter between Burkina Faso and Senegal and the first in the knock-out rounds, with the latter unbeaten in the previous two matches in the group stages.

Cisse’s men have won five of their last six knock-out matches at the biennial football showpiece, keeping four clean sheets and conceding just twice – with their only defeat being in the 2019 final against Algeria (1-0).

Senegal’s Sadio Mane has scored seven goals from 27 shots at the Afcon since the start of 2017, with a shot conversion rate of 26% - only Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo (5/12 – 42%) has a better ratio among players to score four or more in that time.