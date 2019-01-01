Afcon 2019: Zimbabwe must stay focused against Uganda - Knowledge Musona

The Warriors will be seeking to bounce back from their opening defeat when they face The Cranes in a must-win clash on Wednesday

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona says the team needs focus to win the remaining two matches.

The captain was in hot water after the 1-0 defeat against as fans turned their anger on him in what they felt was a dismal display. Musona says the Warriors have to win their remaining two games if they are to make it out of Group A.

“We have to focus and do our best to take the three points,” Musone told Zimeye news.

“We still have a chance of going through, we have two games to play, six points to fight for so we take each game as it comes but we just have to get all the maximum points.

“If we win our next game it will give us more confidence going forward to the last match of the group.”

His coach Sunday Chidzambwa has responded to Musona's critics saying the captain is a valuable player in the team.

“Look Musona is our special player, he is capable of doing anything at any given time and you just can’t take him out.”

The match between and Zimbabwe will be played on Wednesday.