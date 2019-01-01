Afcon 2019: When is the third-place match between Nigeria and Tunisia and how can I watch?
Comments()
Getty Images
Following Sunday's semi-final defeats, Nigeria and Tunisia will meet for the fifth time at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, with the aim of winning the bronze medal in Egypt.
The Carthage Eagles are yet to win a third/fourth-place playoff match at Afcon since 1962, while Nigeria have won their previous six games at this stage of the biennial competition.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The third-place showdown has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 17.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Local Time
|Time (NGA)
|Match
|Channel
|17/07/19
|21:00
|20:00
|Tunisia v Nigeria
|SuperSport 7
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Al-Salam Stadium, Cairo.
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.