Afcon 2019: When is the match between Nigeria and Algeria and how can I watch?
Comments()
Getty Images
Sunday's semi-final outing will be the ninth time Nigeria will play against Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Desert Foxes are yet to lose a game since the start of the tournament in Egypt, conceding just a goal so far - in the quarter-final game against Ivory Coast - while the Super Eagles have suffered a defeat in the group stage [vs. Madagascar], with five goals conceded in their last three matches.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The quarter-final showdown has been scheduled for Sunday, July 10.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Local Time
|Time (NGA)
|Match
|Channel
|14/07/19
|21:00
|20:00
|Algeria v Nigeria
|SuperSport 7
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Cairo International Stadium, Cairo.
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.