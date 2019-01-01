Afcon 2019: 'We are jokers' - Nigerians give credit to Madagascar after humiliating defeat

Gernot Rohr’s men were outclassed by the debuting nation in the battle for group supremacy in Alexandria

A 2-0 loss to Madagascar in Sunday's outing has left Nigerians fuming on social media.

A first-half effort from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and a Carolus Andriamatsinoro deflected free-kick in the 53rd minute was enough for the Barea to grab a famous win against the three-time African champions.

Although the Super Eagles qualified for the Round of 16 as Group B runners-up behind Nicolas Dupuis’ men, football enthusiasts across the country are far from happy after the embarrassing loss.

Someone said Nigerians should prepare to go protest in Madagascar cause Super Eagles just got raped in broad daylight by the animal kingdom #MADNGA pic.twitter.com/8QGPYKWl2k — Unknown👑 (@Afodinyene) June 30, 2019

Madagacar are the absolute pride of the underdogs. 🤩🤩🤩 I should be planning a trip to the Indian Ocean to celebrate this. ✈️✈️✈️ #MADNGA #AFCON2019 — Olakunle FAYIGA (@kfayiga) June 30, 2019

DR Congo made an apology video after losing to . What should @NGSuperEagles do to atone for this defeat?



Frog jump/march?#Afcon2019 — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) June 30, 2019

Madagascar players right now. 😏 pic.twitter.com/ImCFPvzzEF — Omotola alot (@OmotolaFeel) June 30, 2019

We have only managed to get the results against Burundi and Guinea without really playing well. We were always going to hit a brick wall against a well organized and clinical side like Madagascar, who are fast becoming a powerhouse in African football. #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAMAD — Godwin Odiko ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) June 30, 2019

So lost not 1 but 2-0 to Madagascar 😧 pic.twitter.com/ccCvOGQnNf — A (@___AMwale) June 30, 2019

The penguin of Madagascar raped the super eagles of Nigeria, king Julian and skipper with the goals and Rico with an assist #MADNGA — Barnny without friends 😋 (@barnabasjohnnie) June 30, 2019

Nigeria cant even top a group comprising of

Nigeria

Burundi

Madagascar

Guinea



We are just jokers pic.twitter.com/CW5eOEdlwd — That Igbo Boy (@bluetickgod) June 30, 2019

Madagascar leading Nigeria even without Skipper, Rico, Private, Kowalski, and King Julian in the starting 11, only Maurice is in the team though.

😆😂🐧#MADNIG pic.twitter.com/68v8Akmg0Q — Lexi Kemi (@lexi_kemi) June 30, 2019

Our Nigerian cousins just got a beating from Madagascar. pic.twitter.com/tqLpqH84Gw — Kenyan Facts 🇰🇪 (@KResearcher) June 30, 2019

Nigeria before the match vs after the beating by Madagascar. #AFCON2019 #MADNGA pic.twitter.com/0aZlaihYkQ — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) June 30, 2019

What's super here?

Remover super

Kill the eagle

The rest is Nigeria

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SuperEagles — Garcia Junior (@GarciaJnr1) June 30, 2019

The Super eagles 🦅 didn't play like a serious team in any of their group games. No surprise at all that they lost to a determined Madagascar team. — Uzokae | Eddie (@EnduringPersin) June 30, 2019

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost to the Penguins of Madagascar....



Iru Pala pala wo le leyi..😩



#MADNGA pic.twitter.com/1Z5dM0FhZw — The Kingmaker🦉 (@SmithVinci) June 30, 2019

Credit to Madagascar, they were handed a gift, they took it. The Super Eagles will do better in their next game. We move! #AFCON2019 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 30, 2019

Summary of Nigeria vrs Madagascar 👇👇😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ROwOMuOL5W — #YEAR OF RETURN #AMSTAIM (@samuelflowking) June 30, 2019

What a way to help your in-laws!

Rohr’s wife is from Madagascar, in case you don’t know... — Godwin Enakhena (@genakhena) June 30, 2019

Madagascar??? Ranked 108th in the world??? pic.twitter.com/WAiwJsUg4C — Astorre Cerebronè (@Cerebrone) June 30, 2019