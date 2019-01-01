Afcon 2019: Wanyama - Football in Africa has developed greatly with the Premier League's three top scorers

Kenya will face Algeria and Senegal in Group C and Wanyama has picked them both as teams with the chance to claim the Afcon title

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has picked the teams he thinks might win the (Afcon) title in . At the same time, he is proud of the improvement made in football development in the continent.

Wanyama has picked three North African teams and one from West Africa as the best nations capable of winning the 2019 tournament.

"There are many strong teams in the tournament, but I have to say , and with hosts ," Wanyama told Goal in an exclusive interview.

Wanyama believes Harambee Stars can navigate through the group, which also includes .

"We are playing in the tournament for the first time in a long time, we know the importance of our presence in a big event such as the Afcon and we will try to do our best and get the best result possible," he explained.

"We will play very difficult matches against teams with top-class stars in the world's top tournaments, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and many more, but we are confident in our ability as a group to emerge well and qualify for the second round."

Wanyama will be captaining in the nation's sixth Afcon appearance in history. The Hotspur midfielder added that it is very important for Harambee Stars to face the finest players and teams in Africa.

"Football in Africa has developed greatly and we have stars in the world's largest patrols, you can see the top scorers in the Premier League are all from Africa," Wanyama added.

"From 24 teams participating in the tournament, you will see at least one player playing at a high level with his club. Playing against these stars again is very good as the atmosphere changes in Africa."

The former and star also welcomed Caf's decision to expand the Afcon from a 16-team competition to 24.

"A very positive change for the teams, we will see a great variation in the style of play between a larger number of teams from all over the continent and we will face different teams in the style and way of playing," the central midfielder added.

"The new system of the tournament will give a greater chance for a number of teams to be in the play-offs."

Kenya will open their group campaign against Algeria on Sunday in Cairo.