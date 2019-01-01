Afcon 2019: Three draws in the group stage does not satisfy us -Alan Giresse

The Carthage Eagles manager is not impressed as his team continues to struggle at the ongoing tournament in Egypt.

coach Alan Giresse has stated he is not pleased with the manner in which his team is struggling at the ongoing 2019 .

While fellow North African countries, , and host , secured maximum points in the group stage, the Carthage Eagles squeezed into the Round of 16 after they played another uninspiring barren draw against Mauritania on Tuesday.

Though the aim of making it out from the group stage has been achieved, the Tunisia coach has reiterated the need for the Eagles to now take full flight in the knockout phase.

“We have finished a stage and now we have to tackle another one, but with different challenges,” the French coach told the media in .

“Three draws in the group stage does not satisfy us. It's up to us to review all this, even if the main aim was to qualify.

“We are going to learn and we have to prepare well for the rest of the competition.

Tuesday’s result is the first time Tunisia played a goalless draw in any Afcon game since January 2010 against Gabon.

Nonetheless, the Carthage Eagles have now progressed to the knockout stage at the Afcon in 10 of last 13 editions of the tournament.