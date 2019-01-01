Afcon 2019: South Africa need better strategy against Namibia, says Mothiba

The former Lille OSC marksman says Bafana should double their efforts ahead of their second game at Africa's most prestigious tournament

international Lebogang Mothiba has urged his team-mates to forget about their defeat to .

Bafana Bafana succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Elephants in their maiden 2019 (Afcon) Group D fixture on Monday.

striker Jonathan Kodjia's second-half goal earned Ivory Coast a hard-fought victory over South Africa at the Al-Salam Stadium in .

Mothiba, 23, reflected on the defeat and he stated that they lost to a good team, but they have to move on and focus on their clash with Namibia's Brave Warriors on Friday.



"It was a difficult match, but we have to forget it and focus on the next game," Mothiba told the media.



"Cote d Ivoire is a very good team, with good players," the Diambars FC academy product continued.



Mothiba and his strike-partner Percy Tau struggled to impose themselves against the Elephants.



The RC frontman feels that they need a better strategy ahead of their must-win encounter against a wounded Namibia side.



"But for us, we need to work harder and employ a better strategy in order to win our next match," he concluded.



The Brave Warriors began their Group D campaign with a 1-0 defeat to the 1976 Afcon champions in Cairo on Sunday.

South Africa and Namibia are scheduled to clash at the Al-Salam Stadium on Friday.