Afcon 2019: Our tactics were very poor against Uganda, says Anthony Mossi

The Leopards will now face hosts Egypt in their second match of Group A seeking to get their campaign back on track with a win

DR Congo goalkeeper Anthony Mossi says his team's poor organization was the reason behind the team’s display in their 2-0 defeat against on Saturday.

The were outplayed from the first to the final whistle by the East African nation, failing to impress despite starting the match as favourites.

However, the custodian remains positive that the team will perform better in the remaining games at the finals and progress from the Group.

“It is true that we have a very physical team but the organization was poor today. I don't want to use big words. We have good and intelligent players; it was just a bad day. But in three days, I believe we will produce a better performance,” he told Goal.

“It's difficult to explain what happened today because we had enough time to acclimatize and we trained very well. We can say it's a flop and it happened in a bad time because if we had won today it would have brightened our chances at the competition.

“We still have two more games to go in the group, so we have to forget about today's match and concentrate on what is ahead.”

With the hosts next up, the custodian says repeating Saturday's display will be a suicide mission for the team.

“It was not a good day and a good match for us. We have to quickly put this loss behind us because there are other games ahead,” Mossi continued.

“We have to concentrate because in three days we will be facing . We can't afford to reproduce our performance of today (Saturday) because we played very badly.”

Uganda Cranes top Group A with three points, ahead of Egypt on goal difference, while DR Congo languishes in last place after this defeat.