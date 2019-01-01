Afcon 2019: Kenya should follow the footsteps of Uganda – Sebastien Migne

The coach insists that his team will learn from their Afcon experience and will be better equipped for the next tournament

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne insists Harambee Stars will be a more complete team in the next finals.

The Kenyan side is still waiting for their fate of reaching the last 16 to be decided on Tuesday after they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against on Monday night.

And coach Migne has now asked Kenyans to borrow a leaf from neighbours , who made it to the knockout stage of the competition, in two straight attempts, after coming second in Group A that was won by hosts .

“I give them [players] an example in the changing room, Uganda, for example, in the last Afcon, lost all games and now they are qualified two years later for the next stage,” Migne told Goal in an interview.

“We saw some young players. [John] Avire, for example. We have young players, without experience, it was a good challenge for them, to continue to learn.

“The future is September, we have qualification for the next competition, and we must not lose time, waste time. I think it’s not [a saying] from me, from a famous African, you never lose. Unfortunately, we didn’t win today, but we learned.”

On losing to Senegal, Migne said, “Against this kind of opponent, everything can go faster, after one hour it can be difficult. I think if you can’t continue 10 minutes more you can cause trouble and create some weakness, but it was the - against this kind of team one mistake you will see the punishment.

“There’s no story, they have experience in World Cup, they qualify for all Afcons, for us, it’s the beginning of the adventure. we’re returning for the first time in 15 years, we were absent, and it's nothing.

“It will be the same for Aliou [Cisse] at the next World Cup. He learned a lot in the last World Cup, he will be stronger for the next one. It will be the same for us.”

Monday’s result means Senegal, runners-up in the group behind , advance to a last 16 meeting with Uganda, while must wait and see if they progress as one of the best third-placed sides.