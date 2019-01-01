Afcon 2019: It’s better to lose in the group stage and win knockout games – Nigeria coach Rohr

The German tactician revealed the Super Eagles were fired up for Saturday’s victory by their disappointing group stage loss to Madagascar

coach Gernot Rohr said that their 3-2 win over in the Round of 16 of the 2019 (Afcon) was motivated by defeat to Madagascar last Sunday.

A week ago, the three-time African champions were stunned by the debutants Barea in their final Group B outing and dropped to the second spot in the group after suffering a 2-0 loss.

The outcome of the game saw them paired against the runners-up in Group F, Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium in the Round of 16.

A brace from Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi’s strike were enough for the Super Eagles to fight-back from 2-1 down at half-time and progress into the quarter-final, at the expense of Clarence Seedorf’s team.

At the end of the five-goal thriller, Rohr disclosed that their last defeat was the motivating factor for their victory against their West African neighbours.

“I know my team and I know that six days since last Sunday, they want to really do well and win for the players who made some mistakes,” Rohr said after the game.

“We lost a game that we never have to lose against Madagascar and it is a lesson of humility and a motivation for this game.

“We wanted to finish as group winners but we could not, the most important thing for us is to win this match of the last-16.

“When I was with Gabon, we won the first three matches, we were the host country and then we lost in the quarter-finals after 120 minutes through penalties, so it is better sometimes to have one loss in the group stage and win the knockout games.”

Although Ighalo broke the deadlock in Alexandria, Nigeria found themselves behind at the halftime whistle after Cameroon scored two goals in three minutes, from Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie.

The game, however, turned around in three second-half minutes when Ighalo levelled in the 63rd minute with his second of the match, before providing the assist for Iwobi's match-winning strike in the 66th minute.

Rohr reserved praise for his team’s desire to win and also stated how they fought their way back to victory.

“I have a good team with solidarity and experience, even at half-time when I the game was critical, I saw that we could still believe in it because in the first half, we were the better team but we conceded two goals in the end,” he continued.

“So we had to be very strong mentally and come back. At the beginning of the second half, it was not so easy and I think physical fitness helped us too.

“But I must say my young team has the desire to win even if it is difficult. Cameroon didn't concede any goal in the group stage with a big goalkeeper who played in the , the challenge was to score a goal and to score three is wonderful.”

Nigeria will meet in the quarter-final on July 10, after Bafana Bafana shocked host nation with 1-0 win on Saturday night in Cairo.