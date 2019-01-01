Afcon 2019: How Nigeria is anticipating their third-place match against Tunisia

The Super Eagles will clash against Carthage Eagles in the battle for bronze in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday night

are the best nation at picking up third-place medals in Afcon history. On one hand this record makes them confident against , but on the other hand, they won't view victory as a significant achievement.

That is the general feeling among Super Eagles followers who were hoping to win the title before losing 2-1 to in the semi-final. From social media you will notice many supporters are rallying closely behind their beloved team, even though they're out of the running for gold.

Nigeria wants to end their Egyptian campaign on a high, and the players from both sides want to approach this clash professionally at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

We take a look at the mood of the Nigerian fans, and also provide you with photographs from Super Eagles training, thanks to Pooja media's Twitter.

Caf has provided us with photographs of Carthage Eagles training and various other posts to underline their appreciation for Tunisia's representation. Carthage Eagles were beaten 1-0 by in their semi-final encounter.

Then there's a panel discussion of the Tunisia and Nigeria clash by The Guardian Nigeria. Enjoy all the pre-match buzz here.

The Kings of Bronze🥉 #Nigeria have won the third-place play-off SEVEN times at the #AFCON tournament.



The #SuperEagles ’ never lost a 3rd PPO.



1976🥉

1978🥉

1992🥉

2002🥉

2004🥉

2006🥉

2010🥉

2019🤔



Second place🥈1984, 1988, 1990 & 2000.



AFCON champions🏆1980, 1994 & 2013. pic.twitter.com/rZYTJiJWP9 — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) July 17, 2019

They should stop promising super eagles money. The money should be a surprise for them. #ALGNGA — PadBoy | Omo Iya Ologi (@thepamilerin) July 14, 2019

Odion Ighalo has been instrumental for the #SuperEagles in the #TotalAFCON2019



Could he cap off the tournament as the top goal-scorer after tonight's clash against Tunisia? pic.twitter.com/N2X4YAZHPe — SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 17, 2019

#SuperEagles

At least in my cartoon, Naija brings home the gold lol 🥇 pic.twitter.com/MlKG42iRbW — Abdulkareem B. Aminu (@KareemReal) July 17, 2019

This is crazy ...😂😂😂😂😂 Your Super Eagles stars in their old age 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/513Renwgk3 — 🌟KING OF LAGOS(MFR) (@Derek74399105) July 16, 2019

If after winning🏅🏆 the AFCON in 2013, then miss out in next 2 editions, only to play a 3rd place game or win bronze in 2019 with a coach of Gernot Rohr status, cash back💰💵 plus a standard #SuperEagles team, then this @thenff is misfit as the Franco-German😟😡. @owosports1 pic.twitter.com/VHn99KYiYQ — Oboirien Rasaq (@raskytwitty) July 16, 2019

The last super eagles goalkeeper B4 they started using IT student 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Y6gJbgqI1e — kfb Bholuwharteefeh (@bholuwharteefeh) July 16, 2019

#SuperEagles won each of their 6⃣ third place games in AFCON, each in the regular time, keeping a clean sheet in 4⃣ of these 6⃣ encounters. @NGSuperEagles will also be the team with the most third place games played in AFCON (7⃣). #TUNNGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/4ByuslDFwA — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 16, 2019