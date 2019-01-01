Afcon 2019: Ghana v Guinea-Bissau: Squad News & Match Preview
Having disappointed so far, a lot of attention will be on Ghana as they take on Guinea-Bissau at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Tuesday.
After two successive draws (2-2 with Benin and 0-0 with Cameroon), coach James Appiah and his outfit are under pressure to turn their fortunes around.
Just one point below the tied second-placed duo of Ghana and Benin on Group F's table, Guinea-Bissau are very much still in the running for a place in the Round of 16, a situation which sets things up for an interesting fixture against the Black Stars on Tuesday.
A draw will be enough to send Ghana through to the next round while Guinea-Bissau must win at all cost to stand a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.
The match is set for the Suez Stadium.
|
Game
|Ghana v Guinea-Bissau
|Date
|Tuesday, July 2
|Time
|16:00 GMT
Squads & Team News
Ghana are currently faced with a big challenge in playing personnel ahead of the clash with Guinea-Bissau.
Newcastle United winger and Afcon 2015 Most Valuable Player Christian Atsu has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after picking up a thigh injury against Cameroon.
Hoffenheim centre-back Kasim Adams Nuhu is also out of the game due to suspension, while fitness doubts hang over captain Andre Ayew, winger Thomas Agyepong and defender Jonathan Mensah.
Centre-back John Boye, however, returns to action after serving a one-match suspension for a red card picked up in the opener against Benin.
Leganes youngster Kwabena Owusu and veteran striker Asamoah Gyan are likely be given an opportunity in the face of the injury challenge.
Unlike Appiah, Guinea-Bissau coach Baciro Cande has no injury or suspension worries ahead of the Ghana showdown.
And having held their own until the last 25 minutes when they conceded in the 2-0 opening day loss to giants Cameroon and then going on to hold Benin to a goalless draw, the coach is expected to keep faith with the likes of Mamadu Cande and Juary Soares who have consolidated the backline so far.
In attack, Frederic Mendy, Piqueti and Toni Silva must lift their game if Djurtus are to score their first goal at the tournament on Tuesday.
"It is very difficult for us to qualify but in football everything is possible and our target is to get to the round of 16," coach Cande told reporters in Egypt.
"We know Ghana are very powerful, very strong but we will play our normal game, with no pressure."
Match Preview
It will be the first meeting between Ghana and Guinea-Bissau at Afcon, the status partly so because unlike the former who are making their 22nd tournament appearance, the latter are are playing at their continental showpiece for just the second time.
Although the Black Stars undoubtedly start as favourite, their inability to secure a win in their last four games at the tournament (two draws, two losses) - their worst run since January 2000-January 2002 (also 4) - and their inability to score in four of their last six Afcon games - as many as in their previous 26 - should provide some relief for Guinea-Bissau.
For Djurtus, that they are one of the four teams who failed to score a goal after matchday two of Afcon 2019 (along with Burundi, Namibia and DR Congo) is pretty depressing.
More worryingly, Cande's outfit are still yet to win a match at the continental showpiece (two draws, three losses) in their history.