Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019 finals draw: South Africa in 'group of death', Nigeria and Ghana get comfortable draws

There will be 24 teams in this year's edition of the Afcon tournament, and several African football powerhouses would be pleased with the draw

The draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals was officially conducted on Friday night with some exciting matches to look forward to. 

The historic 24-team tournament will take place in Egypt between June and July 2019. 

Group A: Egypt, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Uganda

Group B: Burundi, Madagascar, Guinea, Nigeria 

Group C: Tanzania, Algeria, Kenya, Senegal   

Group D: South Africa, Namibia, Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco

Group E: Angola, Mauritania, Mali, Tunisia

Group F: Guinea Bissau, Benin, Ghana, Cameroon 

