Afcon 2019 finals draw: South Africa in 'group of death', Nigeria and Ghana get comfortable draws
The draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals was officially conducted on Friday night with some exciting matches to look forward to.
The historic 24-team tournament will take place in Egypt between June and July 2019.
Group A: Egypt, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Uganda
Group B: Burundi, Madagascar, Guinea, Nigeria
Group C: Tanzania, Algeria, Kenya, Senegal
Group D: South Africa, Namibia, Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco
Group E: Angola, Mauritania, Mali, Tunisia
Group F: Guinea Bissau, Benin, Ghana, Cameroon
