Afcon 2019: David ‘Calabar’ Owino set for start for Kenya against Tanzania

Goal understands coach Sebastien Migne will make up to three changes in the starting eleven to face Taifa Stars on Thursday

Kenyan defender David ‘Calabar’ Owino is set to start for Harambee Stars against on Thursday.

Goal can reveal that Owino, who turns out for Zesco United of Zambia, will be preferred over Musa Mohammed, who is recovering from injury and lacks match fitness, for 's must-win Group C clash against Taifa Stars.

“Looking at how the coach prepared the team on Tuesday, it seems he has decided to go with Owino in the central defence and will be assisted by Joseph Okumu,” a source with the team in told Goal.

“The truth is that Musa Mohammed has a knock and also looked out of position during the opening game against . The coach used Owino in the central defence during the training session on Tuesday and that is a clear indicator that he will start against Tanzania.

“Apart from Musa (Mohammed), another player who is likely to drop to the bench is Dennis Odhiambo since the coach is looking at starting Johanna Omollo so as to give Victor Wanyama a free role in the midfield.”

The source, who did not want to be named, further confirmed to Goal that the coach is likely to make at least three changes to the squad that battled against Algeria and lost 2-0.

“I have a feeling that the coach will also ring changes in the midfield and could also give Masoud Juma a chance to start alongside Michael Olunga. He is working on many options because he knows Kenyans now want a win and Tanzania must lose.”

Kenya will come up against their East African neighbours Tanzania on Thursday with both sides knowing defeat will end their hopes of making it to the knockout stage of the competition.

The Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars sit joint-bottom of Group C after one round of matches and know that anything less than victory in their Group C second round match will probably end their quest to progress to the knockout phase.