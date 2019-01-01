Afcon 2019: Cameroon bonus crisis reinforced team spirit - Seedorf

The Indomitable Lions boss speaks about his outfit's readiness to win back-to-back titles at the continental event despite recent setbacks

coach Clarence Seedorf believes the team's strike over their (Afcon) appearance fees and bonuses before leaving for the tournament will not disrupt their ambitions of ruling the continent for the sixth time.

The Indomitable Lions' scheduled trip to was delayed until Friday as they held a sit-in until fruitful talks with the country's sporting officials.

There have been fears that the incident will affect the side's concentration and chances of successfully defending their title.

"All teams in the world at some point in their history experience such troubles but it will not affect our morale or our preparations,'' Seedorf told the media, as reported by the BBC.

"Actually the bonus crisis has reinforced the team spirit and the determination within the squad to perform well.

''There was some tension but the players have behaved maturely and they've decided to be here to fight for Cameroon.

"The players have maintained the same intensity and concentration. The team is ready and they can't wait to start the first match.''

Cameroon have been drawn against four-time champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

"We need to perform and show on the field why we are title favourites too. I think we have the talent and the possibility to do something very important,'' Seedorf added.

"The way the team is working at the moment, I'm very happy about that and convinced that we are ready to fight to retain our trophy, knowing that we will face very good teams during the event.''

The Lions open their campaign against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday before facing Ghana and Benin on June 29 and July 2 respectively.

