Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Senegal reaching the semi-finals

The quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations started with Senegal meeting Benin in Cairo, Egypt

beat Benin 1-0 at 30 June Stadium on Wednesday evening, booking a place in the semi-final against the winner from and Madagascar.

Benin had upset one of the tournament favourites, , on penalties in the Round of 16 but African supporters expected Senegal to get the job done.

Sadio Mane had two goals ruled out by VAR, used for the first time in Afcon, and in the 69th minute, Mane assisted Idrissa Gueye for the only goal of the game.

The goal was made in Merseyside by and 's star players.

Here's how fans reacted to Senegal's progress around Africa.

Senegal have reached the semi-final stage for the first time since 2006 - when #AFCON was hosted by as well. 😉#TotalAFCON2019 #TerangaLions pic.twitter.com/Szen0Wjnf1 — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019

Senegal 🇸🇳 deservedly through to the semi-finals after beating Benin 🇧🇯 1-0 in the first quarterfinal.



Come on boys! #BafanaBafana #AFCON2019 @Hollywoodbets #sabcnews — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) July 10, 2019

FT: Senegal 🇸🇳 1-0 🇧🇯 Benin



Idrissa Gueye with the second half winning goal that puts Senegal into the semifinals for the first time since 2006.



The Squirrels from Benin had a good tournament they can hold their head high. 🐿 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/zWe9F7L8L2 — Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) July 10, 2019

#AFCON2019 - FULL TIME



Senegal 🇸🇳 1-0 Benin 🇧🇯



The Teranga Lions become the first team to progress to the Semifinals of the ongoing . They face the winner between Madagascar 🇲🇬 and Tunisia 🇹🇳.#TotalAFCON2019 #CAN2019 pic.twitter.com/T19lQ4hlNM — Abdu Dilshan Wasike (@WasikeAbdu) July 10, 2019

Senegal’s flag only one thing I wanna see right now 🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳 — Bro Code 🇸🇳 (@Seyni_d) July 10, 2019

What a nice picture, Senegal's Sadio Mane ties the shoelaces of one of the player escort boys 🙏🏾 at the #AFCON2019#SENBEN

📸 @WeamOfficial pic.twitter.com/2lgoQ6RleV — Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) July 10, 2019

FT Result:#AFCON2019 Quarter Final:

Senegal 1-0 Benin



Benins superb run is over after midfielder Gueye scores the winning goal to take Senegal into the last 4.



Madagascar or Tunisia lies between them and a place in the final #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/YZxjaUo2gm — International Football Fanpage (@Footie_Matters) July 10, 2019

Congraye Senegal.... Next is Super Eagles Insha Allah 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/NIk922mT1e — Jubril Akhigbe (@JibrilAkhigbe2) July 10, 2019

Senegal are now in the AFCON Semi finals. To face the winner of the Tunisia vs Madagascar game on Sunday. Real Contenders now. #TotalAFCON2019 — Adeboyz😎 (@AdeboyzSport) July 10, 2019

Senegal have progressed to the Semis thanks to a great goal from Everton's Idrissa Gueye Gana. It was created by a great link up with Mane. Talk of Liverpool and Everton linking up 😀 #SENBEN pic.twitter.com/dINz3L2547 — 3neel (@3Neelkenya) July 10, 2019

And just like that Idrissa Gueya sends his team and country to the semi finals, read the game very well and made use of Mane's assist. A deserved victory for Senegal though Benin wasted important chances, all the best in the next level #SENBEN #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VzDcHyb1sY — AFCON 2019🇰🇪 (@punditlanguage) July 10, 2019

That was how Benin's voodoo failed them against Senegal. — 'kovich (@madukovich) July 10, 2019

Bénin wakhone naleu Bouniou tédié Barriere yii beu Sitor Sifflé nga khamnii do Fikideureum😭😭 #Senegal🇸🇳🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KBBUlODIfi — Abdoul Khadim❤️ (@yalidiagne1) July 10, 2019

If Senegal wins the cup you guys should buy me a ticket! ☺️🇸🇳 — __Ndura👑✨ (@Aishamatarr) July 10, 2019

As expected #Senegal won! All they needed was 1 goal!

Idrissa Gana Gueye was the scorer & the #MOTM IMO.

Congrats to the #TerangaLions who are officially the 1st team to go to the semis. Hopefully #Tunisia will qualify & meet them for a place in the final.#SENBEN #TotalAFCON2019 — Dr. Khaled Ouanes, Ph.D. (@khaled_ouanes) July 10, 2019

I strongly back Senegal to win the AFCON because they have a core of players that have played through both an AFCON and a World Cup campaign and in that time the philosophy of coach Aliou Cisse has visibly taken root and is flourishing.......and they have Mane.#JoyAFCON — Wepea A. Buntugu (@Wepea_Buntugu) July 10, 2019

All it took was 2 world class players(Sadio Mane & I. Gana Gueye) to play their hearts out and propel the Senegal team through to the Semifinals of the #AFCON19 whereas team had a number of self-proclaimed local champions. #DropThatCoach #CitiCBS — Jahman (@Kwabs_J) July 10, 2019