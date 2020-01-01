AFC U16: India drawn in Group C alongside Korea Republic, Australia and Uzbekistan

The Indian team will have to negotiate tough opponents like South Korea and Australia...

have been drawn in Group C during the official draw of the AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020 which was held at the AFC House in on Thursday afternoon.

qualified for the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship finals in September 2019 as the table-toppers from Group B. With two wins and a draw, India managed to pick up seven points from three matches to finish above Bahrain, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan in the qualifiers held in Uzbekistan.

In the qualifiers India had drawn against Uzbekistan 1-1.

was in a brilliant run of form in the qualification stages as they not only won all the matches but also did not concede a single goal in three matches. had also emerged victorious in all the matches but conceded just two goals.

This was for the ninth time that India managed to qualify for the finals, having done it earlier in 1990, 1996, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2018 editions of the competition.

The top four teams of the AFC U-16 Championship finals qualify for the U-17 World Cup as representatives of the AFC.

India were very close to sealing a berth in the 2019 U-17 World Cup last time out after they managed to progress from the group stages to the knockout rounds in 2018. But Bibiano Fernandes' boys conceded a late goal against South Korea in the quarterfinals which ultimately cost them a spot in the World Cup.