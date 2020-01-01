AFC U19 Championship

AFC U-19 Championship 2020: Opponents Malaysia U19, groups, fixtures, results & all you need to know

The 41st edition of the AFC U-19 Championship will proceed as planned in Uzbekistan, with the draw for the finals held on Thursday, June 18.

The 41st edition of the AFC U-19 Championship will proceed as planned despite initial health and safety concerns caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic. On Thursday, June 18, the draw for the finals was held, and all 16 teams have been placed in their four respective groups.

Contents

  1. AFC U-19 Championship 2020 format
  2. AFC U-19 Championship 2020 group stage
  3. AFC U-19 Championship 2020 dates
  4. AFC U-19 Championship 2020 venues
  5. Past 10 AFC U-19 Championship winners
  6. 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup

AFC U-19 Championship 2020 format

The tournament will feature 16 teams  - 11 qualifying stage group winners, four best second-placed teams, as well as tournament hosts Uzbekistan.

Each finals group will feature four teams, with the top two finishers moving on to the quarter-final stage. The quarter-final winners will face off in the semi-finals, and the two semi-final winners will meet in the final match to determine the champions.

    AFC U19

    AFC U-19 Championship trophy. Photo from AFC

    AFC U-19 Championship 2020 group stage

    The group stage was confirmed with the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship draw on June 18, 2020.

    Group A

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 Uzbekistan (Host) 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Cambodia 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group A fixtures

    Date Game Time (Malaysia) Venue
    Oct 14 Indonesia vs Cambodia 1500 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
    Oct 14 Uzbekistan vs Iran 1900 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
    Oct 17 Iran vs Indonesia 1500 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
    Oct 17 Cambodia vs Uzbekistan 1900 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
    Oct 20 Uzbekistan vs Indonesia 1900 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
    Oct 20 Cambodia vs Iran 1900 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent

    Group B

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Bahrain 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group B fixtures

    Date Game Time (Malaysia) Venue
    Oct 15 South Korea vs Bahrain 1500 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
    Oct 15 Japan vs Iraq 1900 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
    Oct 18 Bahrain vs Japan 1500 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
    Oct 18 Iraq vs South Korea 1900 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
    Oct 21 South Korea vs Japan 1500 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
    Oct 21 Iraq vs Bahrain 1500 AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq

    Group C

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Laos 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group C fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Oct 15 Saudi Arabia vs Laos 1500 Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan
    Oct 15 Australia vs Vietnam 1900 Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan
    Oct 18 Laos vs Australia 1500 Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan
    Oct 18 Vietnam vs Saudi Arabia 1900 Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan
    Oct 21 Saudi Arabia vs Vietnam 1900 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
    Oct 21 Australia vs Laos 1900 Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan

    Group D

    Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
    1 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0
    2 Tajikistan 0 0 0 0 0 0
    3 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0
    4 Yemen 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Group D fixtures

    Date Game Time (UK) Venue
    Oct 16 Qatar vs Yemen 1500 AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq
    Oct 16 Tajikistan vs Malaysia 1900 AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq
    Oct 19 Yemen vs Tajikistan 1500 AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq
    Oct 19 Malaysia vs Qatar 1900 AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq
    Oct 22 Qatar vs Malaysia 1900 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
    Oct 22 Tajikistan vs Yemen 1900 AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq

    When & where will AFC U-19 Championship 2020 take place?

    The 41st edition of the AFC U-19 Championship will kick off in Uzbekistan on October 14, 2020 and will conclude on October 31, 2020.

    It will be held at four venues that are located in three Uzbek cities.

    AFC U-19 Championship 2020 venues

    Stadium Capacity
    Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent 34,000
    Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent 8,000
    Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan 22,500
    AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq 12,000

    Past 10 AFC U-19 Championship winners

    Saudi Arabia U-19, AFC U-19 Championship, 2018

    Saudi Arabia winning the 2018 edition. Photo from AFC

    Edition (Host) Winner Finalist Score
    2000 (Iran) Iraq Japan 2-1
    2002 (Qatar) South Korea Japan 1-0
    2004 (Malaysia) South Korea China 2-0
    2006 (India) North Korea Japan 1-1 (p. 5-3)
    2008 (Saudi Arabia) UAE Uzbekistan 2-1
    2010 (China) North Korea Australia 3-2
     2012 (UAE) South Korea Iraq 1-1 (p. 4-1)
    2014 (Myanmar) Qatar North Korea 1-0
    2016 (Bahrain) Japan Saudi Arabia 0-0 (p.5-3)
    2018 (Indonesia) Saudi Arabia South Korea 2-1

    2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup

    The four AFC U-19 Championship 2020 semi-finalists will automatically qualify for the 2021 U-20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Indonesia. As Indonesia will play in the World Cup next year  as its host regardless of their result in the AFC finals, if they reach the semis, a play-off stage will be played to find another World Cup participant. The four quarter-final stage losers will meet in the play-off semis, the two winners then squaring off in the play-off final, with the winner nabbing the right to appear in next year's U-20 World Cup, as the fifth Asian side.

