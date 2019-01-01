AFC sec-gen Windsor proposes smaller Malaysian league to maintain professionalism

AFC secretary-general wants Windsor John wants MFL to be stricter towards errant Malaysian clubs.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) secretary-general Dato’ Windsor John has lauded the action taken against seven errant Malaysian clubs recently.

On Monday, Malaysian competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) announced that the 2019 annual grant of three teams; , Felda United, and four Premier League clubs; Kelantan, PDRM, Sarawak, Pulau Pinang will be slashed by half as punishment for their failure to register their 2019 competitions rosters on time.

Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan, Pulau Pinang, PDRM and Sarawak have also been handed a ban from signing players in the coming mid-season transfer window, as they also committed the same infringement in the 2018 season.

Along with Melaka United, they now have until May 22 to submit proof of their financial stability, 2019 total income and payment of all debts, the failure of which will result in a three-point deduction.

Windsor, a former Malaysian football administrator himself, was quoted by MFL as saying that the organisation needs to be stricter in the future.

"Everyone wants the Malaysian league to be as successful as their South Korean, Japanese or Spanish counterparts, but are [Malaysian] clubs currently at the level required?

"I personally think MFL has been too lenient towards the competing clubs, when it needs to be stricter on many aspects. Clubs facing financial difficulties are still being allowed to take part in the league. If only eight teams satisfy the professional requirements, they should consider running an eight-team league, for the sake of Malaysian football.

"They need to consider going through temporary inconveniences to ensure long-term longevity. I find no problems with MFL's recent decision as it was taken not to punish, but to push clubs into improving," explained Windsor.

Follow Goal Malaysia' s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!