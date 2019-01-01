AFC Cup 2019: Manang Marshyangdi’s Chhiring Gurung - My players are ready for three points

The Nepalese coach is confident of picking up their maiden AFC Cup win ahead of facing Indian club Chennaiyin FC….

Nepalese champions Manang Marshyangdi will be eyeing their maiden win of the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Cup 2019 when they take on former (ISL) champions on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

Manang Marshyangdi had suffered a 1-0 defeat in their first match against Bangladeshi side Abahani Dhaka. But even though the Nepalese club lost, they exhibited some quality football and dominated proceedings against Abahani.

Speaking about their opening match, Manang coach Chhiring Lopsang Gurung said, “In the first match our players played very good football but couldn't convert the chances. We have prepared well this time and hope we will not commit those mistakes again.”

Gurung suggested that the mood in their camp is positive and his players are only thinking about taking full points from the tie. “We came here for three points. All my players are ready for three points. I hope we can win tomorrow,” said the coach.

The Manang head coach suggested that he has done his homework on Chennaiyin and also complimented the Indian club. He said, “I saw Chennaiyin's first match against . They are a very strong team. We have to be very cautious and serious. I think my players are prepared and we have a chance to win."

Gurung confirmed that there are no injury concerns in his squad and that the entire team is raring to take on the Indian (ISL) side.

An exciting clash is on the cards as both teams will be eager to collect full points and try to climb up to the top of the group table after the second round.