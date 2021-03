AFC confirm three venues for Women's Asian Cup India 2022

The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 20 to February 6, 2022 in India...

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed the three host cities which will host the AFC Asian Women Cup in India which is slated to take place in early 2022.

The D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad’s TransStadia and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have been selected as the three host stadiums for the marquee women's competition in the continent which will start from January 20 in 2022.

More to follow...