AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Subhasish Bose

Bose has made the left-back position for India his own in recent years and his current form will definitely secure him a starting berth in UAE...

Name: Subhasish Bose

Club: Mumbai City FC

Position: Left Back/ Centre Back

National Team caps: 10

Goals: 0

STRENGTH

Subhasish Bose, the 23-year-old Kolkata-born defender is one of the most versatile defenders in India. He is primarily a left back but can play with equal alacrity at the heart of defence as well. His partnership with Sandesh Jhingan has worked well for India and it should not come as a surprise if Stephen Constantine chooses to start with the aforementioned pair in central defence with Narayan Das slotting in as a left back. The Mumbai City FC player is a fine tackler of the ball and is equally impressive going forward.

WEAKNESS

The left-back is not of the fastest players on the pitch which can be detrimental during a counter-attack, especially when he has advanced higher up the pitch with his overlapping runs. He has struggled against pacey wingers and depends completely on his judgement and anticipation in a one-on-one situation.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA

Bose seamlessly slotted in as a centre back for India against China in their friendly fixture on October 13 at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. He was ever-present at the heart of defence and soaked up the pressure mounted by the Chinese. He also played an integral part behind India's Intercontinental victory earlier this year.

CURRENT FORM

Bose has been one of the best players in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) Season. He has been a regular starter for Mumbai City FC and has played in 12 matches clocking up over a 1000 minutes in this season. He has an exceptional disciplinary record as he has been booked only once during the 12 matches where he has committed 46 tackles. Mumbai has been rock solid at the back and except for one match where they were hit 5-0 by FC Goa they have been solid defensively and a lot of credit goes to this former Mohun Bagan player.