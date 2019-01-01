AFC Asian Cup 2019: United Arab Emirates to come out fighting

Emirati's will defend their turf against the Indians.

Members of the UAE National team have reassured their fans in regards to the next group match in the 2019 Asian Cup against India, stating that their hunger to qualify will be displayed on the pitch in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night.

Khameis Ismail who thanked the fans for their strong support for the ‘Abyads’ in the opening match apologized for the failure of the players to impress the audience, stressing that they were hoping to earn the first victory of the tournament and earn the three points to satisfy the crowd. However, luck was not on their side.

For his part, Khameis had reiterated to provide the best of performance resulting in what each and every Emirati fan has been waiting for.

"We will spare no effort in raising the flag of the United Arab Emirates in the Asian Cup, and we will continue to fight strongly in the coming games, to achieve results that are in parallel to our interest guided by the unlimited support of our wise leadership and the encouragement and support of the public,” said Khameis.

Emirati star Omar Abdulrahman (Amoory), who is currently recouping from an injury sustained in October and whose abilities are missed, was supporting the squad from the by line. The maestro called upon the audience not to effected by the outcome of the first match; instead stand as a nation behind the entire squad.

Amoory also stressed on his confidence in the ability of the team to reach the knock-out rounds continuing their quest for the title.

"The team carries the hopes and dreams of all the people of the UAE and needs the effort of all involved. We must all be keen to support and encourage players. Whatever the outcome, the tournament is still long and the team still has a great chance of progressing further,” said Amoory.

UAE are set to face India on Thursday at the Zayed Sports City stadium in Abu Dhabi.