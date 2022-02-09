Adidas drop Zouma after disturbing video shows West Ham defender hitting cat

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been dropped by sponsor Adidas after a video emerged on Tuesday of the Frenchman kicking and hitting his cat.

Zouma came under fire for the video after it emerged on social media, with the RSPCA having now confirmed that the cats have been removed from his residence.

Despite starting Tuesday's win over Watford, Zouma has been fined by West Ham and it was confirmed that Essex Police are investigating, with more than 150,000 people having signed a petition calling for Zouma to be prosecuted.

Adidas drops Zouma

In addition to the fine from West Ham, Zouma has been dropped by apparel sponsor Adidas, who announced on Wednesday that the company is no longer working with the defender.

“We have concluded our investigation," the company said in a statement, "and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete.”

West Ham initially condemned the incident before releasing a further statement on February 9 to confirm that the player had been fined the "maximum amount" for his behaviour.

What has Zouma said?

Shortly after the video emerged, Zouma issued a statement apologising for what had happened, stating: "I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

"I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

"They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

