adidas X GHOSTED quiz - Terms & Conditions

PRIZE PROMOTION SPECIAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The following terms will apply to this Prize Promotion (as defined below) (Special Terms).

Name of Competition FOOTBALL QUIZ Prize adidas X GHOSTED FOOTBALL BOOTS Website www.goal.com Opening Date 16 September 2020 Closing Date 20 September 2020 Notification Date Twenty-four (24) hours following the draw. Prize Delivery or Collection Prize to be delivered by registered post or other service by either the Promoter or the Prize Provider. Restrictions – Personal All entrants must be of the legal age of majority in the country in which they are legally resident at the date of entry. Restrictions – Technical E ntrants must have access to the Website in order to enter the Prize Promotion and access to email and the Website to receive notifications about the Prize Promotion. Method of Entry To enter, eligible entrants must submit the online form on the Website, answering the five questions. P rize Mechanism All entrants who answer the five questions correctly will enter a draw to win the Prize. Three winners will be chosen by a random draw supervised by an independent person. The draw will take place on 21 September 2020. Prize Provider adidas Middle East in partnership with Goal.com





More teams





PRIZE PROMOTION TERMS AND CONDITIONS





Prize Promotion Terms and Conditions





This competition is a free prize promotion for a chance to win the adidas X GHOSTED boots. By entering this Prize Promotion each entrant agrees to be bound by and observe these terms and conditions.





Information on how to enter and prize details form part of these Terms. In addition to these Terms, Prize Promotions may have their own specific terms and conditions. Any such Special Term will be made available as part of the promotion of the Prize Promotion.





Where such Special Terms conflict with these Terms, the Specific Terms take precedence. Any capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Special Terms.





Identity of the Promoter





The promoter of the Prize Promotion is the person who is legally responsible for operating it. Unless any Special Terms tell you otherwise, the promoter of the Promotion will be DAZN Media Channels Limited.





DAZN Media Channels Limited is a company registered in and with company number 05645564 with its registered office address at Hanover House, Plane Tree Crescent, Feltham, TW13 7BZ, United Kingdom.





Eligibility





Subject to paragraphs 3.3, entry into the Prize Promotion is open solely to persons who are of the legal age of majority in these territories at the date of entry. The Prize Promotion is void where prohibited or restricted by law in the territory of the person entering into it and is subject to all applicable laws and regulations.





Each eligible entrant may enter only once.





The officers, management and employees (and immediate family members of officers, management and employees) of the Promoter or any company involved in the Prize Promotion, including the Prize Provider set out in the Special Terms (together the Released Parties ), or any such company’s subsidiary or associated companies or agents are not eligible to enter the Prize Promotion.





Subject to these Terms and Conditions, ONLY the following categories of persons who are residents of countries in the Middle East and North Africa region.





No purchase or other payment is necessary to enter the Prize Promotion.





Certain Prize Promotions may have additional eligibility requirements, such as valid passports, visas, driving licences, good physical health and so on. Any such additional eligibility requirements will be published in Special Terms of the relevant Prize Promotion. The Promoter will not accept entries that are:





automatically generated by computer;





completed by third parties or in bulk;





illegible, have been altered, reconstructed, forged or tampered with;





photocopies and not originals; or





incomplete.





It will be the Promoter’s sole discretion as to whether any eligibility requirements have been met and it may require evidence or confirmation from entrants before awarding any prizes. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entry which does not comply with either these Terms or any applicable Special Terms.





How to enter a Prize Promotion and Prize Mechanism





The Prize Promotion commences on the date set out in the Special Terms ( Opening Date ) and will run until the date set out in the Special Terms ( Closing Date ), inclusive. All entries must be received by the Promoter by no later than the Closing Date set out in the Special Terms. All entries received after the Closing Date will be automatically disqualified.





To enter, eligible entrants must accept these Terms and any applicable Special Terms, and complete any requirements set out in the method of entry in the Special Terms.





The Promoter will not accept responsibility for entries that are lost, mislaid, damaged, delayed in transit, regardless of cause, including for example as a result of any postal failure, equipment failure technical malfunction, systems, satellite, network, server, computer hardware or software failure of any kind.





Before the prize is awarded, the selected entrant may be required to participate in a skill-based math question and, in accordance with paragraph 9, sign an agreement consenting to the use of their image, name, entry and/or voice in any media for an unlimited period of time without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this Prize Promotion (including any outcome) and/or promoting any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promotor.





Notification of prize winner





The prize winner will be notified by email on the date set out in the Special Terms, but in any event no later than 28 days following the determination of the winner.





The prize winner must accept the prize by email confirmation, and if no such confirmation is received within two days of the notification, the Promoter may re-run the method of selection to select a replacement prize winner.





Prize details





The prize is set out in the Special Terms.





No prize is transferable or exchangeable. Prize(s) are not redeemable or exchangeable for cash and can only be taken as offered.





The Promoter reserves the right to replace the stated prize(s) with prizes that it considers to be of broadly equivalent value. None of the Released Parties accept any responsibility for any variation in the value of the prize. In the event that any element of a prize is not available, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value, subject to written directions from relevant regulatory bodies. Where prizes consist of entry tickets, attendance at events, holidays and similar time-specific benefits, they must be taken on the dates specified by the Promoter.

Where applicable, prizes will be despatched to the winner by the UK mail service, unless otherwise stated. The Promoter will not be liable for any prizes which are lost, delayed or damaged in the post for reasons beyond its control.





Prize winner(s) each acknowledge that their prize may be subject to additional terms and conditions imposed by third party suppliers which will be provided to each prize winner. By accepting their prize, the prize winner will be deemed to have accepted any such additional terms and conditions in full.





The Released Parties do not accept responsibility and are not liable for any additional conditions imposed by a third party as referred to in paragraph 6.6.





All eligible entrants agree to provide the Promoter or the Promoter’s authorised agent with identification and proof of eligibility in accordance with applicable law or regulation if selected as a prize winner. The required form of identification and proof of eligibility are at the discretion of the Promoter (acting reasonably).

If for any reason a prize winner does not accept:





an element of the prize;





any part of these terms and conditions relevant to that element; or





any additional terms and conditions stipulated by any third-party prize suppliers relevant to that element,





that element of the prize will be forfeited. Cash will not be awarded in lieu of any element of any prize under any circumstances.









Unclaimed prizes





In the event of any prize not being accepted or claimed, the winner of that individual prize will be deemed invalid and the Promoter reserves the right to select the next eligible entrant to receive the unclaimed prize by repeating the method of selection.





Limitation of liability





To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Released Parties exclude all liability and will be held harmless from any losses, damages, actions, liability, injury or claims (including, without limitation (but subject to operation of law), personal injury, death to winner or any third party or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by any reason) incurred by any person in connection with the Prize Promotion or the promotion, receipt, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize and/or participation in this Prize Promotion. The Released Parties also expressly exclude any liability for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of your breach of these terms and conditions.





Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Released Parties accept no responsibility or liability for any entry or claim which for technical or other reasons is unsuccessful, ineligible, late or incomplete.





Where a Prize Promotion is hosted by a social networking site, the Prize Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with that social networking site.





Nothing in these terms and conditions excludes or limits Promoter’s liability for: (i) death or personal injury arising from the Promoter's negligence; (ii) fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; (iii) or any other liability which may not be excluded or limited by applicable law, and nothing in these terms and conditions limits, excludes or modifies any statutory right or guarantee provided by applicable law.





In the event that any provision of these Terms or of any applicable Specific Terms, are held to be illegal, invalid, void or otherwise unenforceable, it shall be severed from the remaining provisions which shall continue in full force and effect.





Privacy





By entering the Prize Promotion, the entrant understands and agrees that the Promoter and its agents may use and disclose the entrant’s personal information to assist in administering and managing the Prize Promotion and prizes (where applicable) and communicating with the entrant in regard to special offers from the Promoter and its related entities. Entrants in the Prize Promotion acknowledge that the Promoter may share an entrant’s personal information with the Promoter’s foreign related entities which may contact the entrant with marketing messages and special offers. Without limiting the foregoing, the Promoter may disclose the prize winner’s personal information to third parties for the purpose of fulfilling the prize. If an entrant elects to receive information from other third parties, the Promoter may also disclose the entrant’s personal information for that purpose. Entrants may find out more information about how the Promoter collects, uses and discloses personal information by reading the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, which is available here. Entrants may access the personal information the Promoter holds about them by writing to the Promoter at the address set out below. If the Promoter limits or denies an entrant access to their personal information in certain circumstances, the Promoter will tell the entrant why access was limited or denied. The entrant can contact the Promoter by writing to the Promoter at the address(es) given in the Privacy Policy.





Ownership of Prize Promotion Entries





All entries and any accompanying material submitted to the Promoter will become the property of the Promoter on receipt and will not be returned.





By submitting your entry and any accompanying material, you agree to:





assign to the Promoter all your intellectual property rights with full title guarantee; and





waive all moral rights,





Article continues below

in and to your competition entry and otherwise arising in connection with your entry to which you may now or at a time in the future be entitled under the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 as amended from time to time and under all legislation from time to time in force anywhere in the world.





General





Any decision of the Promoter in respect of the Prize Promotion, is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into. The Promoter reserves the right to withdraw, alter or suspend the Prize Promotion or these Terms at any time if circumstances beyond its control make this unavoidable.





The prize(s) remain the property of the Promoter until delivered to the prize winners.





The Released Parties shall bear no liability if for any reason the Prize Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, technical failures or any causes beyond the Promoter’s control which corrupt or affect the fairness or integrity or proper conduct of the Prize Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, modify, terminate or suspend the Prize Promotion, subject to written directions from relevant regulatory bodies.





The Promoter reserves the right at any time and its sole discretion to: (i) verify the eligibility of any entrant and/or a prize winner's guest (including their age and place of residence); (ii) disqualify any entrant who conspires with others to gain an unfair advantage or who is otherwise involved in manipulating, interfering or tampering with the entry process or any other element of the Draw or who the Promoter reasonably believes to have acted in breach of these terms and conditions.





The prize winner is advised that tax implications may arise from the prize and should seek independent financial and taxation advice prior to acceptance of the prize. Each prize winner shall responsible for all applicable taxes.





It is the entrant’s responsibility to inform the Promoter of any changes to their contact details, including their residential address, e-mail address or daytime telephone number.





Governing Law and Jurisdiction



