Adebayor completes Olimpia move after Paraguayan side reach membership goal

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid forward is set for a stint in South America, where he will reunite with Roque Santa Cruz

Emmanuel Adebayor has signed for Olimpia as the Paraguayan side announced the former striker's arrival on Tuesday.

Olimpia currently sits fifth in the early stages of their Apertura campaign, and President Marco Trovato promised to make a big splash by signing the veteran striker if the club signed up an additional 20,000 members over the weekend.

Adebayor was without a club, with the 35-year-old recently becoming a free agent having ended a brief spell with Turkish side Kayserispor in December.

And the forward's latest move is most certainly his most surprising yet as he heads to the Paraguayan top flight after previously featuring in , , and throughout his career.

The move does include one familiar face, though, as it does reunite Adebayor with former team-mate Roque Santa Cruz, who joined the club in 2016 and has helped lead Olimpia to titles in the 2018 Apertura, 2018 Clausura and 2019 Apertura.

Both Adebayor and Santa Cruz joined Manchester City in 2009, but neither forward was able to truly make their mark with the club.

Adebayor's most prominent days came with Arsenal, with the forward playing over 100 Premier League matches for the club.

Del África, pasando por Europa hasta el centro de Sudamérica. 🌍



Bienvenue Adeba! 🇹🇬



¡A partir de hoy, #Olimpia es tu escudo y Para Uno tu hogar!

⚪⚫⚪ #SeamosLeyenda pic.twitter.com/VKmAuVz2KG — Club Olimpia (@elClubOlimpia) February 11, 2020 His time with Manchester City included loans to and before heading to Spurs permanently.

Later in his career, Adebayor has represented , Istanbul BB and Kayserispor, with the forward scoring two goals in eight appearances during his brief stay with the latter.