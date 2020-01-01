Adam Kwarasey: Norway-born goalkeeper rubbishes Ghana regret reports

The 32-year-year-old addresses Nii Odartey Lamptey's claims of international regret

Valerenga goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey has rejected claims of regretting a decision to play for at senior level, stating his career with the Black Stars is not over.

Born to a Norwegian mother and a Ghanaian father in Oslo, the 32-year-old pledged his international future to Ghana at senior level, making his debut in 2012.

A series of setbacks on international duty has seen him excuse himself from the Black Stars since 2016.

"That [report that I have regretted playing for Ghana] is not true at all. I’m really happy and grateful that I have been allowed to represent Ghana," Kwarasey, currently unattached, told Citi Sports.

"I love wearing that jersey and for me, that was the only thing that I have ever wanted in terms of national team football.

"I wish we could have accomplished more, of course, and that I could have been part of that. I think there are different reasons why I have not played my best football for Ghana.

"For me personally, as a goalkeeper, I think it comes down to preparations. If you are responsible for working with a goalkeeper that is supposed to play, you have to prepare that goalkeeper the way he is used to, to get the best out of him and maybe add some of your own ideas.

"That position is an individual position so you have to adjust to every goalkeeper that you work with to get the best out of them. I feel at times that this wasn’t the case.

"If Adam plays’, we prepare him the best way, if [Fatau] Dauda plays, we prepare him or if [Richard] Ofori plays, we prepare him."

Last week, former Ghana and attacker Nii Odartey Lamptey claimed Kwarasey holds high regrets about his decision to pursue an international career with Ghana at the expense of Norway owing to the turn of events.

The former Aston Villa attacker was reacting to Black Stars officials' new plan to actively pursue players of Ghanaian descent abroad, the topmost priorities currently being 's Eddie Nketiah and Tariq Lamptey of and Hove Albion.

"If I’m fit I will always do that [accept a call-up]," Kwarasey said in response to a question about the possibility of representing Ghana again.

"If I play or not doesn’t matter for me as long as you make a decision that you think is best for the team. And of course, if I’m the one chosen to play, prepare me for the game so I can have the best possible preparations to have a good performance for our team."

Kwarasey's Ghana woes started at the 2012 (Afcon) tournament where he was highly criticised for a below-par performance.

At the 2013 continental championship, he lost his starting spot altogether to Fatau Dada but reclaimed the position just ahead of the 2014 World Cup, only to lose it again after Ghana's disappointing opening day defeat to the USA.

He fell out with the Black Stars' technical team due to events at the World Cup, calling out goalkeeping coach Nassam Yakubu.

He then went missing from the Black Stars until 2016 when he made a brief return.